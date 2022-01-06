Mumbai and Delhi see spike in COVID-19 numbers, record over 20,000 and 15,000 fresh cases in just 24 hours

Mumbai reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and four deaths, while the national capital on Thursday reported 15,097 new coronavirus cases, along with six deaths.

Mumbai reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and four deaths, according to an official statement released by the state government. The total active caseload stands at 79,260, while 17154 cases (85%) Of the 20,181 cases reported are asymptomatic.

On Wednesday, the city reported 15,166 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 10,860 cases were logged on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Dharavi region, which is also Asia's biggest slum area, has reported 107 new Covid-19 infections, which is the highest ever single-day spike. With today's count the tally in the region reached 7,626, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The recovery rate in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai stands at 88 per cent. According to the BMC, the doubling rate in Mumbai is 70 days, which necessarily means that the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai is doubling every 70 days. So far, 16,388 people have succumbed to the deadly disease in the city. The civic administration has conducted over 1.39 crore tests.

While the national capital on Thursday reported 15,097 new coronavirus cases, along with six deaths and 6,900 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Delhi's fresh spike of 15,097 cases is its highest since May 8, 2021. Meanwhile, active cases in the city have risen to 31,498. The positivity rate has reached 15.34 per cent.

The number of new cases recorded on Thursday is 41 per cent more than the figure the day before, news agency PTI reported.

The worrying surge in fresh Covid-19 cases over the past several days is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus.