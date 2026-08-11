A viral video by Priyanka Dandriyal highlights the challenges of working from home, challenging the idea that WFH is easier than office work. Social media users shared their experiences of long hours, pressure and poor work-life balance.

Working from home (WFH) has become a popular work arrangement for professionals across industries, offering employees the convenience of avoiding daily commutes, greater flexibility and the ability to work from the comfort of their homes. However, remote work does not necessarily mean an easier workday. A recent social media video has highlighted the challenges faced by people working from home, particularly the misconception that remote employees have more free time or face less pressure than those working from offices.

The video, shared by Priyanka Dandriyal on social media, carries the caption “WFH ≠ Work From Holiday!!” and addresses some of the common assumptions surrounding remote work. The post has sparked a discussion online, with several users sharing their own experiences of working from home and the difficulties of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

What Did the ,Viral Video, Say?

The video asks, “What’s the hardest part of WFH?”

It then counters some common assumptions by stating: “Not the workload.. Not the meetings.. Not even the deadlines...”

The video goes on to emphasise that employees working from home are still working and putting in significant effort.

“YES, we have work... YES, we are actually working... YES, we are working just as hard as anyone in the office..”

The message highlights the fact that working remotely does not mean employees are on holiday or have fewer responsibilities.

WFH Offers Flexibility, But Has Its Challenges

Working from home can save employees considerable time by eliminating daily travel to and from the office. It can also provide greater flexibility and allow professionals to manage their work environment according to their preferences.

However, remote workers often face challenges of their own. These can include extended working hours, difficulty separating professional and personal time, constant availability and pressure to respond to work-related messages even after regular working hours.

For some employees, the absence of a clear boundary between home and work can make it difficult to switch off at the end of the day.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted several users to share their views and personal experiences of working from home.

One user commented: “It takes 1 hour to reach the office and 1 hour to get back and 10 hours shift in office. I highly doubt anyone with WFH setup works that hard lol .”

Another user said: “Yes you sit on a chair at office we sit at home office. You clock out and travel back home at 6.30 but we didn't as we have no work life balance .”

A third user wrote: “Actually WFH is harder than work from office... because it's don't have any specific timing ....they expect you to work 24 hours because you are at home .”

Another user shared a personal experience, saying: “My family thinks I am getting paid just to sit infront of laptop. ”

The reactions show that while working from home offers clear advantages, many remote workers believe it also comes with unique pressures, particularly when it comes to work-life balance and expectations around availability.

The viral video has therefore struck a chord with remote employees who feel that working from home should not be mistaken for having less work or fewer responsibilities. For many professionals, the office may be at home, but the workload and deadlines remain very much the same.