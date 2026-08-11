A woman in Pune's Sasane Nagar sparked outrage after allegedly throwing footwear at a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. Locals apprehended and blackened her face before police took her into custody.

In a controversial yet shocking incident that took place in Pune’s Sasane Nagar, a woman allegedly threw her footwear at the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was covered in a protective glass enclosure, sparking massive outrage among the residents and devotees of the former Maratha king.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a woman was seen being severely beaten by a group of protesters, who surrounded her and confronted her over the shocking disrespect. The footage of the incident was captured on CCTV, which brought the attention of the locals.

Since Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a deeply emotive figure in Maharashtra's cultural and historical fabric, any act of disrespect or desecration involving his statue is likely to trigger strong reactions from the public.

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How The Incident Unfolded?

In Sasane Nagar, a woman, according to the footage on CCTV, was seen walking near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, removing her footwear, and hurling it directly toward the glass-enclosed statue before attempting to leave the area as onlookers quickly noticed the brazen act.

The woman also reportedly threw stones at the structure, which led to the locals identifying her and swiftly apprehending her before she could escape. A furious local used ink and blackened her face as a form of public retribution, while others gathered in large numbers to demand strict legal action against her.

The locals of Sasane Nagar detained the woman until the police arrived at the spot and took her into custody. The incident has spread widespread outrage in Pune, given the former Maratha King’s immense stature and the deep reverence he commands across the state.

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Pune is one of the cities where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj holds immense historical and cultural significance, making the alleged act particularly sensitive among locals. The alleged act by the woman became a flashpoint for widespread condemnation across political and social circles, with locals demanding strict legal action while the video of the incident continued to circulate widely on social media.

Social Media Reacts To Alleged Disrespect Of Shivaji Maharaj

The viral video of a woman hurling footwear and stones at the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and her subsequent confrontation with locals triggered a wave of reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with users expressing outrage over the alleged act.

Taking to their X handles, many users condemned the alleged act and expressed support for strict legal action, while others criticised the locals for resorting to public humiliation and physical violence. Several users argued that, regardless of the alleged offence, the woman should have been handed over to the police.

Some users strongly supported the locals for confronting the woman, arguing that any alleged disrespect towards a revered historical figure should be taken seriously.

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Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is more revered like a deity to millions, making the incident a deeply sensitive flashpoint that continues to fuel intense debates online regarding public sentiment versus the rule of law.

Since the political parties in Maharashtra, including Shiv Sena (UBT), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress have historically maintained strong positions on matters involving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the incident could also draw political reactions if the controversy escalates further.

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