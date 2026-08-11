Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition is firm on its three demands: a statement on student lathi-charge, the 'Chanda Chor' issue, and an apology. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra confirmed Rahul Gandhi met students from Jharkhand.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the Opposition's stand remains unchanged, listing three key issues, including the alleged police action against students on July 20, Ram Temple donation theft, and the demand for an apology from the government on these issues. He said the issues would continue to be raised until they are resolved and accused the government of avoiding a statement in Parliament.

Congress Lists Three Key Demands

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, "We are not changing our goalpost. Our position has remained consistent from the very beginning, and we have three specific issues."

On the alleged action against students, he said, "The first issue concerns the lathi-charge and firing on students. We want to know who issued the orders and how it happened. We want a statement in the House regarding this."

Kharge further said, "As a result of the lathi-charge, many students fell ill and were hospitalised. Over 100 suffered injuries, and many were wounded by pellet guns. We want a statement on this matter as well. It has been 18 days, and there is no willingness to provide a statement. They are only trying to make a quick remark and move on; that is their intention."

Listing the other demands, the Congress chief said, "The second issue is the 'Chanda Chor' (donation theft) matter, and the third is the demand for an apology. These three issues have existed from the start, remain relevant now, and will continue to persist until they are resolved."

Political Confrontation Escalates

On the student protest in Jharkhand and allegations of double standards within the INDIA bloc, Kharge said, "That is a separate issue. If there are hundreds of issues, are they all discussed simultaneously? Do we bring up every single issue on the very same day?"

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had met students protesting in Jharkhand, as the political confrontation over the student agitation continued in Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi made the remarks after arriving at Parliament amid a protest by NDA MPs, who accused the Opposition of running away from discussions in the House.

"Rahul Gandhi has met the students from Jharkhand," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said. She also took a dig at the ruling party MPs for staging a counter-protest in the Parliament complex and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah come to the House and give a statement.

"For the first time I have seen that the MPs of the ruling party are holding a protest. At least we have forced them to do this. Now he (Amit Shah) should come and give a statement," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, NDA MPs continued their protest against the Opposition, alleging that opposition parties were avoiding discussions in Parliament. The counter-protests added to the political tension surrounding the ongoing session. (ANI)