Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav met Governor Mangubhai Patel to brief him on the newly passed UCC Bill, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, state development initiatives, and preparations for Independence Day celebrations in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday met Governor Mangubhai Patel and briefed him on various issues, including the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill passed by the state Assembly, development initiatives and preparations for Independence Day celebrations.

CM Briefs Governor on UCC, Development

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, CM Yadav said that he apprised the Governor about the UCC Bill passed by the Assembly and the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across the state. "I have met the Governor and informed him about the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) bill that was passed recently through the state Legislative Assembly. I also informed the Governor about the way the Tiranga campaign is being observed across the state," the Chief Minister said.

He added that discussions were also held on the state's development agenda, including the proposed direction towards developing a metropolitan city. "We also discussed development-oriented works in the state and the direction towards a metropolitan city. Discussions were also held on various Bills and measures passed during the Assembly session, as well as the state's rainfall situation specifically the 15 per cent deficit caused by the El Nino effect," he said.

Key Achievements and Preparations Discussed

The Chief Minister further said the Governor expressed satisfaction over the passage of several legislations and the progress of various initiatives, particularly the UCC. He added that preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the state were also discussed during the meeting.

Additionally, the CM highlighted the government's decisions regarding recruitment and promotions, saying that resolving long-pending issues related to appointments and promotions was a significant achievement. "Resolving long-pending issues related to all kinds of recruitments and promotions has been a major achievement. The decision to undertake fresh recruitment, particularly across various departments, is a very important decision of the government," he said.

The Chief Minister further said the state would continue its development journey in line with the country's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Yadav Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making statements that create a misleading atmosphere and disrupt proceedings in Parliament. "On this occasion, I would once again like to tell the Congress leaders that Rahul Gandhi ji continuously creates an atmosphere by speaking lies. This not only lowers the stature of the leader himself but also disrupts the proceedings of the House," CM Yadav said.

He further said, "I request Rahul Gandhi ji to keep in mind the dignity of his position. It is one of the highest democratic positions. His behaviour in this manner goes against the dignity and conduct expected by the people and the House. I hope Rahul Gandhi ji will learn from this."