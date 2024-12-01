Cyclone fengal wreaks havoc: Heavy rainfall and flooding in Villupuram (SEE PICS)

Even after Cyclone fengal made landfall, it lingered near Pondicherry, causing heavy rainfall in Villupuram and Pondicherry. Mayilam in Villupuram recorded 51 cm of rainfall, while Pondicherry witnessed 49 cm, the highest in 20 years.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 3:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

Chennai Rains

Cyclone fengal, formed in the Bay of Bengal, made landfall between Mamallapuram and Pondicherry at midnight. Rains stopped in Chennai and suburbs before landfall. While other districts like Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Pondicherry were expected to see the rain subside, an unexpected twist occurred.

article_image2

Tamil Nadu rain

Even after landfall, Cyclone fengal remained stationary near Pondicherry for over 6 hours. This resulted in continuous heavy rainfall in Villupuram district and Pondicherry. Consequently, Pondicherry experienced extremely heavy rainfall in a short period.

article_image3

Flooding in Villupuram

Floodwaters inundated roads and homes in Villupuram and Pondicherry, disrupting normal life. Villupuram experienced even heavier rainfall than Chennai.

article_image4

Villupuram rainfall

The heavy downpour caused fear among residents. Mayilam recorded 51 cm, Tindivanam 37.40 cm, Neymoor 35.20 cm, Vallam 32 cm, Semmedu 31 cm, and Vanur 24 cm of rainfall. Pondicherry recorded 49 cm, the highest in 20 years. Acres of ready-to-harvest paddy crops submerged, distressing farmers.

article_image5

Villupuram bus stand flooded

Villupuram bus stand was submerged. Disaster relief teams conducted rescue operations. The Chakkarapani River in Gingee flooded after 60 years. Gingee Government Hospital was also flooded. Power supply was disrupted in surrounding villages.

