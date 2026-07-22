Congress MP Deepender Hooda slammed the government's 'ignorance' over the paper leak issue, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and stating the government cannot suppress youth protests with force.

Opposition Demands Minister's Resignation, Discussion on Paper Leaks

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Wednesday said that the government cannot suppress the demands of the youth who are protesting for educational reforms with the use of force.

Speaking to ANI, the MP from Rohtak Constituency called for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation while slamming the government's "ignorance" over the paper leak issue. "Youth is united and in a single voice is demanding that Dharmendra Pradhan resign and that a discussion should take place on education reforms. This is not our demand; this is the demand of youth. The government cannot suppress these demands with lathis. How much this government becomes deaf, but it will have to listen to it," Hooda said. On the government's stance that a rule-based discussion will take place in Parliament, the Congress leader said, "They themselves are not telling the rules. Our demand is clear: business should be adjourned, and this matter should be discussed."

Slamming the BJP, TMC MP Mahua Moitra claimed that 152 paper leak incidents have occured impacting more than 8 crore students. She said that there was a spontaneous outburst of youth as they felt the government is being ignorant of their concerns. "These children are fed up. There is no fear amongst them. Delhi police hired contractual goons to beat them up. What kind of government are they running? The whole of India will burn," she said.

Govt Reiterates Readiness for Discussion on NEET Issue in Parliament

The government on Wednesday reiterated its stance that they are ready for discussion on the NEET Paper leak. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that the government is ready to discuss the issue of the NEET UG paper leak.

Addressing the Lower House, Rijiju said, "For three days, the government has formally offered that discussions be held. The government is ready to discuss NEET paper leak issues. The discussion will happen based on rules, and what its duration will be. A discussion with floor leaders of all parties should be held on when and how the discussion should take place." Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the government is ready to discuss the issue and invited opposition parties to discuss the agenda for discussion. (ANI)