Opposition MPs protested in Parliament wearing black, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak. Leaders slammed the police action on students and sought an immediate discussion, causing a parliamentary deadlock.

'Shameful': Opposition Slams Govt Over Police Action, Paper Leaks

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the alleged police action against student activists protesting paper leaks, as Opposition MPs arrived in Parliament wearing black clothes to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Calling the use of force against students "shameful," Ghose highlighted the severe emotional and academic toll recurring paper leaks have taken on the nation's youth. "It is shameful that the Modi government is using tear gas against students. The youth are protesting because examination papers have leaked and 20 students have died by suicide. What kind of government are you? When farmers were protesting, you tear-gassed them as well and called them 'Khalistanis.' When women wrestlers were protesting, you did not have a dialogue with them. What is the Modi government scared of--the youth, women wrestlers, farmers? You should talk to the youth openly. The entire Opposition is united to raise our voice and say that violence cannot be used against students. Why isn't Dharmendra Pradhan resigning? This issue will not be resolved by using tear gas and lathis, but through dialogue. The way tear gas was used against students shows that you are a failed government," Ghose said.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla emphasised that their black attire was a collective stand against the police's high-handedness and the detention of lawmakers. "The atrocities that happened yesterday, the atrocities that were committed against students the day before yesterday, the subsequent atrocities that the police are committing, and the ongoing protests regarding the NEET exam are being protested today by wearing black clothes," he said.

Highlighting the crackdown on parliamentarians who marched to the Prime Minister's residence, Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna said, "Yesterday, we held a protest at PM Modi's residence because students were beaten up. At our protest, Congress MPs were arrested."

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi questioned the government's refusal to act against the Education Minister, accusing the administration of ignoring student welfare. "We have come wearing black clothes to protest the government's evil deeds, and today the entire Opposition came wearing black clothes. Because the way the students of this country were lathi-charged at the very gates of Parliament, nothing could be more shameful for democracy than this. These are the dark deeds of the government that we stand against. Yesterday, when Rahul Gandhi stood on the doorstep outside the Prime Minister's residence, demanded the resignation of the Education Minister, and made five demands, the government completely backed down. Why does the Prime Minister want to save Dharmendra Pradhan? Is he more dear to the Prime Minister than the students of this country?" Pratapgarhi asked.

Parliament Deadlocked as Opposition Demands Debate

Earlier in the day, Jairam Ramesh said that several Opposition parties, led by the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, submitted a notice under Rule 267 seeking the suspension of listed business to hold an immediate discussion on the alleged police action against student protesters, the detention of Opposition leaders, and the NEET issue. In a post on X, Ramesh stated that the notice sought a debate on the alleged use of "excessive force" by police against peaceful student protesters on July 20, including the use of lathi-charges, tear gas, pellet guns, shock batons, and water cannons. The notice also sought a discussion on the alleged manhandling and detention of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders during the protest on July 21, the "silence" of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister on the matter, the Opposition's demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and the growing concerns of students over the education and examination system. "The impasse in the Rajya Sabha is entirely because of the continued refusal of the Government to have this discussion under Rule 267," Ramesh said in his post. Rule 267 allows for the suspension of specific rules related to listed business in the Rajya Sabha, whereas Rule 176 enables short-duration discussions on matters of urgent public importance.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav accused the government of avoiding a debate on the issue and affirmed that his party had extended full support to the Opposition's protest. "The government doesn't want to hear anything. The House gets adjourned at 11:01 AM, 12:01 PM, and 2:01 PM. The Samajwadi Party extended full support to the protest led by Rahul Gandhi and our leaders were also arrested," Yadav told reporters.

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav also criticised the Centre over the alleged police action on students and the recurring examination paper leak issue. "You use batons and bullets on children, and even after NEET, question papers continue to leak in Mumbai, Rajasthan, and Punjab... You won't let the Leader of the Opposition speak. You have the money to buy MLAs and MPs, but you cannot buy the people of this country or the coming generation," Pappu Yadav alleged.

Government Says Ready for Discussion on NEET

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju affirmed that the government was ready to discuss the NEET-UG paper leak at the earliest, calling on opposition parties to help frame an agenda without wasting further legislative hours. "For three days, the government has formally offered to hold discussions. The government is ready to discuss the NEET paper leak issue. The discussion will happen based on the rules, including its duration. A meeting with floor leaders of all parties should take place to decide when and how the discussion will be conducted," Rijiju said in the Lower House.

Speaking to reporters later, Rijiju stressed that a debate should not take place "just for the sake of it," asserting that the government wants a fruitful exchange on a matter concerning the nation's youth. "From Day 1, we have informed opposition leaders, the Speaker, and the Rajya Sabha Chairman that the government is ready to discuss the NEET paper leak and all linked issues. But the specific rule under which this discussion takes place needs to be decided. A positive discussion should take place through established systems. The steps taken by the government on this issue should also be brought before the public," Rijiju said, adding, "If we don't discuss it, how will the public know what action the government has taken? We have formally stated again that there should be no delay on this issue."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also reiterated that the government is prepared for the debate and invited floor leaders to finalise the agenda. However, amid continued uproar from opposition members, the House was adjourned till 2:00 PM.

Protests Continue as Opposition Demands Adjournment Motion

Earlier, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal stated that the Opposition unanimously agreed to press for a debate through an adjournment motion while demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. "Today morning, we held discussions with opposition parties. We decided very clearly--for the last three days--that we are continuously moving adjournment motions on the NEET-CBSE exam leak issue, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a proper action plan to stop future leaks," Venugopal said, adding that the Opposition remains ready for a debate provided the government accepts the adjournment motion.

Separately, opposition MPs staged a protest within the Parliament premises wearing black attire to register their dissent against the government. Key leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, participated in the demonstration.

Reiterating her support for student activists during the protest, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Students have a genuine struggle and are asking for their rights. Paper leaks are occurring repeatedly. There is nothing undemocratic about peaceful protest, but what is happening to students and inside Parliament is truly undemocratic." (ANI)