Competitive exam aspirants in Ranchi are on a hunger strike, protesting alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC CGL tests. They plan to gherao the state Assembly on Aug 10, demanding a CBI inquiry and action from the Hemant Soren government.

Protesters Intensify Agitation with Hunger Strike

Ahead of their planned gherao of the state Assembly on August 10, competitive exam aspirants have intensified their agitation by continuing a hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC CGL recruitment tests. Speaking to ANI, protesting aspirant Rahul Kranti stated that despite the students' readiness for talks, the state government appears unresponsive to their demands.

Kranti highlighted that the fast has entered its third day, noting that Chief Minister Hemant Soren has not visited the spot to inquire about the protesting students' well-being, even as a gesture of moral support. "We are ready for talks. However, judging by the government's actions and what we are hearing through the media, it still does not appear to be taking a positive approach toward our demands. The government continues to say that it is investigating the matter through its own agencies. If that is the case, what is the objection to ordering a CBI inquiry?...Initially, we wanted the government's delegation to come to the protest site. However, since there has been no positive response from the government on that front, we have decided to send our own delegation for the discussions...We have been on a hunger strike for the past three days. Our health is steadily deteriorating, and we are growing weaker with each passing day. The gherao of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled for the 10th. So far, the Honorable Chief Minister has not even come to inquire about our well-being, not even as a gesture of moral support..." said Rahul Kranti.

Demands for CM's Resignation Grow

Another student protester demanded the resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, claiming that he has allegedly not taken cognisance of the irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC CGL recruitment examinations. The student protester also highlighted his deteriorating health, stating that he feels dizzy whenever he tries to stand up and is attempting to speak as little as possible to conserve energy.

"My health is deteriorating. I feel dizzy if I try to stand up. I try to speak as little as possible... Various false rumours are being spread claiming that Devendra Nath Mahato called off his hunger strike... Sonam Wangchuk urged him to at least drink some water. He only drank water because his lips were parched... I want to tell everyone that Devendra Nath has not called off the strike. We remain steadfast until the government accepts our demands. We now demand the Chief Minister's resignation, as he is unfit for the office he holds. It has been so long since he returned from Bengaluru, yet he has taken no cognisance of the situation..." student protestor told ANI.

Government Responds to Allegations

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore declared that the issues surrounding the JPSC examination are a case of backdoor appointments made through improper means and do not constitute a paper leak. Holding the agency responsible for allegedly facilitating such irregularities, Kishore questioned the extent of the government's responsibility in the matter.

"...This is not a case of a paper leak. It is a case of appointments being made through the back door and by improper means. The agency responsible for conducting the recruitment process, setting the question paper, or facilitating such irregularities is at fault. What is the government's responsibility? It is to ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against those responsible. That commitment has been made by both the Chief Minister and our government. Genuine students want justice and a fair resolution to this issue. The government also wants to ensure that no one faces unnecessary hardship. That is why I appealed to the opposition in the state to cooperate with the government so that this student-related issue can be resolved as quickly as possible..." Kishore told ANI.

'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' Planned for August 10

Amid intensifying protests over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), JSSC CGL and other recruitment examinations, agitating students today announced a "Vidhan Sabha Gherao" on August 10 if their demands are not met.

Protester Radhe Kumar said the decision to gherao the Assembly was taken after the government initiated contact with the agitating students. "The blockade (gherao) of the Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) is scheduled for August 10. Yesterday, some government officials, including the SDO, came to meet us, and we conveyed our demands to them. If our demands are not met, hundreds of thousands of us will march to surround the Legislative Assembly on the 10th," Kumar told ANI.

He said the protesters were demanding the cancellation of the JPSC and JSSC CGL examinations and other recruitment tests conducted through TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).

"We are surrounding the Assembly because our core demands and issues centre on cancelling the JPSC and CGL examinations. Furthermore, we demand the complete cancellation of every exam conducted under the present government by the agency TDPL. Following these cancellations, we demand a CBI and ED investigation, followed by comprehensive structural reforms in the JSSC, JPSC and CGL examination systems," he said.