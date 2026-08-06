Key pilgrimage routes, the Gangotri and Yamunotri National Highways, are blocked in Uttarkashi due to rockfall and landslides. In Dehradun, authorities released 39,000 cusecs of floodwater from the Asan Barrage due to rising river levels.

The Gangotri and Yamunotri National Highways were blocked at different locations in Uttarkashi district following road obstruction and continuous rockfall, while authorities in Dehradun released floodwater from the Asan Barrage after a sharp rise in water discharge in the Asan River.

Highways Blocked in Uttarkashi

According to the Uttarkashi district administration, the Gangotri National Highway has been blocked near Dharasu Nalu Pani due to road obstruction.

The Yamunotri National Highway has also been blocked near Silai Bend in the Durbil area following continuous rockfall and debris falling from the hillside.

The Uttarkashi district administration said that the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway (NH-134) remains blocked near Silaiband in Syanachatti due to a landslide and the accumulation of debris. National Highway authorities are carrying out clearance operations to restore traffic.

Meanwhile, the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway (NH-34) has been reopened for small vehicles near Papdagad. Efforts are continuing to restore access for heavy vehicles as well.

Floodwater Released from Asan Barrage

Meanwhile, in Dehradun, officials said a sharp increase in water discharge in the Asan River on Thursday led to a large accumulation of floating debris, including garbage, grass and other materials, which completely clogged the trash rack screen at the Asan Barrage.

According to the authorities, the blockage made it impossible to divert water into the power channel.

According to the officials, at 8:00 am, the parts per million (PPM) level in the water had risen to 4,275.

Following the increase in water discharge and accumulation of debris, authorities sounded five long warning sirens at 8:15 am before opening the barrage gates to release floodwater into the Yamuna River.

According to the official notice issued by the authorities, approximately 39,000 cusecs of water is expected to be released from the Asan Barrage, Dhalipur, into the Yamuna River for around three hours.

Monitoring and Restoration Efforts

The road blockades have affected movement on two of Uttarakhand's key pilgrimage routes during the ongoing monsoon season.

Officials said teams are on alert and are closely monitoring weather conditions and the affected stretches.

Restoration work on the blocked highways will begin as soon as it is safe for personnel and machinery to operate. (ANI)