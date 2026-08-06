The 28th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims passed through Chanderkote in J&K's Ramban district on Thursday amid elaborate security. Convoys were monitored to ensure smooth movement, with traffic regulated at key junctions along the route.

The 28th batch of pilgrims undertaking the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra passed through Chanderkote in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday amid elaborate security arrangements, as authorities continued efforts to ensure the smooth and safe movement of the pilgrimage. Convoys of vehicles carrying devotees made their way through the transit point under the watch of security personnel deployed along the route. Traffic was regulated at key junctions, while officials closely monitored the convoy's movement to prevent congestion and ensure that pilgrims could proceed without disruption.

Robust Security and Traffic Management

Chanderkote, located in Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, serves as one of the major transit points for pilgrims travelling to the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine. Given the challenging terrain and the heavy flow of devotees during the pilgrimage season, authorities have put in place a robust security and traffic management plan. Security personnel remained stationed at strategic locations, conducting regular checks and maintaining surveillance throughout the convoy's passage. Traffic police and civil administration officials coordinated to facilitate the orderly movement of vehicles while minimising inconvenience to local commuters.

The Annual Pilgrimage

The annual Amarnath Yatra attracts thousands of devotees from across the country, who undertake the pilgrimage to offer prayers at the naturally formed ice Shivling inside the Amarnath Cave, situated at an altitude of nearly 3,900 metres in the Himalayas. Pilgrims can reach the shrine through the traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district or the shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Every year, the yatra is accompanied by extensive logistical and security arrangements due to the region's difficult mountainous terrain, unpredictable weather conditions and the large number of pilgrims travelling each day. Medical teams, disaster response personnel and emergency services remain on standby throughout the pilgrimage period to respond to any eventuality.

Coordinated Efforts Ensure Pilgrim Safety

As of July 26, more than 4 lakh devotees have received darshan at the shrine. Authorities have repeatedly advised pilgrims to follow the prescribed travel schedules, cooperate with security personnel and adhere to weather advisories issued from time to time. Coordinated efforts of the civil administration, police and security forces have helped ensure the smooth passage of successive batches of pilgrims, with the focus remaining on their safety and well-being throughout the journey.

(ANI)