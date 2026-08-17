A viral video showing tourists at Delhi's India Gate ignoring rules by entering a water fountain has sparked widespread criticism. The incident has ignited a debate on the lack of civic sense, with many demanding stricter penalties for such public misconduct.

After a "embarrassing" video surfaced from Delhi, Indians were once again questioned about their obvious and rather shameless lack of "civic sense." In the video, a large group of tourists were seen relaxing and having fun near the India Gate, including in a water fountain. Additionally, a few people were observed sitting on the signboard that read, "Do not enter the water." The video went viral very after, generating a lot of responses, the most of which were critical of the crowd's public conduct.

Many also called for stricter actions against such rule violations, while others tagged the authorities, demanding punishment and even increased fines.

“I know someone will say ‘what’s wrong, they aren’t harming anyone’. But this behaviour over the years has literally turned the India Gate area into a hub of ch*pris, cringe reels and TikTokiya content,” the post read.

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Similar Incident Reported

Such a video, in which the audience disregards civic duty in public, has already surfaced from India. In a different Andhra Pradesh incident, a throng from Visakhapatnam was observed breaking into the water fountain and removing plants and trees from the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) International Airport during its opening ceremony.