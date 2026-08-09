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Intense low pressure in Bay of Bengal

Weather changes in the Bay of Bengal are now affecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A surface circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the North Odisha and West Bengal coasts, has intensified into a deep low-pressure area. Experts say the 'Dolphin Typhoon' in the Pacific Ocean has also helped, making the monsoon more active. This system will likely move west over West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, heading towards Maharashtra and Gujarat. Because of this, the weather in AP and Telangana has suddenly cooled down, with widespread rains in many places.