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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Due To Low Pressure Intensified
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has become much stronger, bringing more rain to the Telugu states. The weather department has issued a big alert for several districts
Intense low pressure in Bay of Bengal
Rains in Telangana.. Alert for those districts including Hyderabad
The Hyderabad weather centre has confirmed that due to the low-pressure system, Telangana will see thunderstorms for the next three days. You can also expect strong winds blowing at 40 to 50 km/h. The IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain in districts including Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. In Hyderabad, areas like Patancheru, Miyapur, and LB Nagar already got heavy rain last night, with more showers expected.
Weather in Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain forecast for North Andhra
Downpour in neighboring states: Severe impact in Bengal, Odisha
Precautions for people and farmers
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