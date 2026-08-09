HP Governor Kavinder Gupta visited New Delhi's National Police Memorial, paying homage to fallen police personnel. He laid a wreath, lauded their sacrifice and dedication, and also toured the National Police Museum to honour their service.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta visited the National Police Memorial in New Delhi and paid homage to the brave police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Governor laid a wreath at the National Police Memorial and observed a solemn moment of silence in remembrance of the deceased police personnel who dedicated their lives to the service and security of the nation.

Police Sacrifices a Matter of Pride for Nation: Governor

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta on Saturday said that the National Police Memorial is a symbol of the courage, dedication and sacrifices of police personnel across the country. He said the sacrifices of the police forces represent a matter of pride and honour for the entire nation.

The Governor highlighted that India's police forces, representing different States and diverse regions, languages and cultures, have played a vital role in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

He said police personnel discharge their duties with commitment and professionalism, often working in challenging circumstances and making personal sacrifices in the service of the nation. Their contribution to maintaining peace, security and public order deserves the highest respect and recognition, he added.

The Governor also appreciated the dedication of police personnel who continue to perform their duties with courage and a strong sense of responsibility, including during difficult and demanding situations.

Visit to National Police Museum

During his visit, Kavinder Gupta also visited the National Police Museum and took keen interest in the exhibits showcasing the history, evolution, achievements and sacrifices of the police forces of the country.

The Governor said that such memorials and museums serve as important institutions for preserving the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation and for inspiring younger generations with the values of courage, duty, discipline and service.

Governor Gupta paid his respects to all police victims and expressed gratitude to the police personnel and their families for their contribution to the nation. (ANI)