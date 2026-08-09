Kannur police have arrested Arjun Ayanki, an accused in several cases, from a hideout after a two-day search. He was wanted for threatening police on social media after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the High Court.

Arrested after two-day search

The police have arrested Arjun Ayanki, an accused in several cases, after a search lasting more than two days and taken him into custody from a hideout in Kannur, officials said.

According to Kannur City Police Commissioner Vijaya Bharath Reddy, IPS, Ayanki was arrested by a police team led by the Northern Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

Police on Saturday said Ayanki had been staying at an apartment in Kannur city along with a friend. When the police team reached the apartment, he allegedly attempted to escape but was unsuccessful.

Ayanki was arrested in connection with a case registered in Kannur and is likely to be taken to Ernakulam. Further action will be taken as directed by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in charge of law and order, police said.

Background of the case

Earlier, Ayanki and his associates had been taken into custody on suspicion of assembling near Kothamangalam for alleged criminal activities. After securing bail, police registered another case against Ayanki for allegedly sending threatening and abusive messages through Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms targeting the Kothamangalam Inspector who had led the raid and the Oonnukal Station House Officer (SHO).

The search for Ayanki was intensified after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Police said he allegedly continued to remain absconding and used social media platforms to challenge police officers.

Police are now taking further legal action against Ayanki in connection with the cases registered against him.