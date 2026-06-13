Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Rain Batters Hyderabad, Roads Waterlogged and Flights Diverted
Hyderabad Rains: A sudden spell of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds lashed Hyderabad overnight, leaving roads flooded, traffic severely affected, and several flights diverted due to poor visibility
Heavy Rain Floods Roads and Disrupts Traffic
Hyderabad witnessed intense rainfall from Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing large parts of the city to a standstill. Areas including Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, LB Nagar and Dilsukhnagar received heavy showers.
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Several roads turned into temporary water bodies as rainwater accumulated rapidly. In the IT corridor, especially around Gachibowli and Hitec City, knee-deep water on roads caused massive traffic congestion. Many office-goers were stranded in long queues for hours while attempting to return home.
Floodwater also submerged key underpasses and low-lying stretches near Begumpet Nala, Khairatabad and Malakpet, significantly disrupting vehicle movement. Reports also emerged of two-wheelers being swept away in fast-moving water in some locations.
Poor Visibility Forces Flight Diversions at Hyderabad Airport
The heavy rain and thunderstorms severely affected visibility around Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.
Among the flights impacted was the IndiGo aircraft carrying Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who was returning to Hyderabad after concluding his visit to Delhi. Due to adverse weather conditions and safety concerns, air traffic authorities did not permit landing, prompting the flight to be diverted to Bengaluru.
In addition, at least eight other incoming flights from destinations including Mumbai, Delhi and Singapore were rerouted to airports in Bengaluru, Chennai and Nagpur as weather conditions remained unfavorable.
GHMC and Disaster Response Teams Launch Emergency Operations
With several parts of the city facing flooding and weather-related disruptions, teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) were deployed across affected areas.
Emergency crews worked through the night to remove fallen trees, clear damaged electric poles and restore smooth traffic movement. Authorities also installed barricades around open manholes and other hazardous locations to prevent accidents during the continuing rain.
Officials remain on alert as weather conditions continue to be monitored, and residents have been advised to avoid waterlogged areas and travel only when necessary.
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