Hyderabad witnessed intense rainfall from Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing large parts of the city to a standstill. Areas including Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, LB Nagar and Dilsukhnagar received heavy showers.

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Several roads turned into temporary water bodies as rainwater accumulated rapidly. In the IT corridor, especially around Gachibowli and Hitec City, knee-deep water on roads caused massive traffic congestion. Many office-goers were stranded in long queues for hours while attempting to return home.

Floodwater also submerged key underpasses and low-lying stretches near Begumpet Nala, Khairatabad and Malakpet, significantly disrupting vehicle movement. Reports also emerged of two-wheelers being swept away in fast-moving water in some locations.