Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast Issued; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The morning might start off bright, but don't be fooled, the rain is coming back! So, what's the weather going to be like on your Sunday off? What is the Alipore Weather Department saying
Today's Weather Update
The rains are lashing the state again, with the weather office predicting heavy to very heavy showers in North Bengal. South Bengal is also on alert for thunderstorms with rain. It looks like scattered showers will continue across West Bengal for the next few days.
What's the Weather in South Bengal?
There's no real relief for South Bengal either. Kolkata and other southern districts will see cloudy skies with rain spells throughout the day. The rain could be light to moderate, and heavy in some places. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also a possibility, as per the latest forecast.
Kolkata's Weather Update
The monsoon continues to show its power in Kolkata. A recent downpour caused significant waterlogging in several areas in a short time. With more rain on the way, people are worried about water collecting in low-lying areas, which could disrupt traffic flow.
North Bengal's Weather
The monsoon's impact might be stronger in the hills and nearby plains of North Bengal. Districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar are likely to get heavy rain. This heavy rainfall also brings the risk of landslides, slippery roads, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.
What is the Alipore Met Dept Saying?
The weather department is advising everyone to be careful, as thunderstorms are likely in many parts of the state. They suggest not standing in open fields, near water bodies, or under trees during lightning. Overall, there's no big break from the rain for Bengal. While North Bengal faces heavy rain, South Bengal will continue to see thunderstorms. So, expect an overcast weekend.
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