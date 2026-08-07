The weather in Andhra Pradesh has completely changed. Due to a low-pressure system and surface circulation, the weather has cooled down across Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. According to the Visakhapatnam weather centre, North Andhra districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Alluri Sitarama Raju are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rains. A red alert has been issued for Srikakulam district, while a yellow alert is in place for Eluru and Chittoor. Moderate rains with thunder and lightning are also predicted for several other districts. Officials also said another low-pressure area is likely to form in the North Bay of Bengal on August 14.