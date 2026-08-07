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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A surface circulation over the Bay of Bengal and a strong Southwest Monsoon are set to bring heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The weather department has issued key warnings
Heavy rains make a comeback in the Telugu states
The weather has changed course in the Telugu states as heavy rains have started again. According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will get cooler in both states over the next few days. The IMD has warned that an intensified Southwest Monsoon and a surface circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast will lead to heavy downpours. The weather department predicts these factors will cause heavy rains in AP and Telangana.
Telangana's rain deficit to be covered; rains in Hyderabad
During this Southwest Monsoon season, Telangana was supposed to receive 402.1 mm of rainfall but has only gotten 379 mm so far. However, the rains have become active again to cover this deficit. The weather centre has stated that many districts, including Hyderabad, are likely to see rain for the next three days. Districts like Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siricilla, Jagtial, Medak, Siddipet, Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda have already received moderate to heavy showers. Officials warn that gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h are also possible.
Heavy rain forecast for AP: Red alert for Srikakulam, yellow for others
The weather in Andhra Pradesh has completely changed. Due to a low-pressure system and surface circulation, the weather has cooled down across Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. According to the Visakhapatnam weather centre, North Andhra districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Alluri Sitarama Raju are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rains. A red alert has been issued for Srikakulam district, while a yellow alert is in place for Eluru and Chittoor. Moderate rains with thunder and lightning are also predicted for several other districts. Officials also said another low-pressure area is likely to form in the North Bay of Bengal on August 14.
Stormy winds and IMD alert
There is a risk of the sea becoming rough during the rains. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has ordered fishermen not to venture into the sea as strong winds of 30 to 50 km/h are likely. Farmers, agricultural labourers, and cattle herders in rural areas have also been warned not to stand under trees, hoardings, or near electric poles during thunderstorms. They have been advised to move to safe concrete buildings when they see thunder and lightning.
What will the situation be like until August 14?
According to IMD bulletins from Amaravati and Hyderabad, overcast conditions are likely to continue in the Telugu states from August 6 to 13. While the winds will be strong for the first five days, only normal rainfall is expected by the end of the week. Regarding temperatures, Hyderabad may see a maximum of 31°C to 32°C, Vijayawada 32°C to 33°C, and the Tirupati region 34°C to 35°C. People in urban areas like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam should check weather updates before planning travel, as sudden rains could cause traffic jams and waterlogging.
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