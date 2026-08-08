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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure Over Bay of Bengal; Red Alert For THESE 4 AP Districts
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The AP State Disaster Management Authority has announced that a new low-pressure system is forming over the Bay of Bengal. This will likely bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh
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Now it's AP's turn... heavy rains for the next two days
The IMD has issued a rain alert. The Telugu states are already seeing good rainfall. Telangana received extremely heavy rains in the second half of July as the monsoon became active. The rains continued into August. Now, it's Andhra Pradesh's turn. The State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has announced that heavy to very heavy rains are expected over the next two days.
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Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
The APSDMA expects the ongoing cyclonic circulation to become a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. It will form over the northwest Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours, they said. This low pressure will further activate the monsoon. As a result, the disaster management agency stated that Andhra Pradesh will see heavy rains, warning of downpours in a few spots across North Andhra districts.
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Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh
The disaster management agency said the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal will mostly affect the North Andhra districts. They have warned that on August 8 and 9 (Saturday and Sunday), Srikakulam, Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts will get heavy rains, with extremely heavy showers in one or two places. There is also a risk of lightning strikes, which is why a Red Alert has been issued for these districts. This means people in these areas need to be cautious for these two days. Coastal Andhra districts will have cloudy skies and cool weather, with moderate rain and thunderstorms in some places, the APSDMA warned. Strong winds of 40-50 km/h will blow along the North Andhra coast. The agency has advised people not to stand under trees, iron poles, or hoardings during thunderstorms. They also warned fishermen and coastal residents to take proper precautions.
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Rains in Telangana today
The weather department has announced heavy rains for Telangana today (August 8, Saturday). They say Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts will see heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Adilabad, Komrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts will get moderate rain with thunderstorms. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre also reported that winds will blow at a speed of 30-40 km/h across the state.
— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) August 7, 2026
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