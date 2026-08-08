3 4 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh

The disaster management agency said the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal will mostly affect the North Andhra districts. They have warned that on August 8 and 9 (Saturday and Sunday), Srikakulam, Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts will get heavy rains, with extremely heavy showers in one or two places. There is also a risk of lightning strikes, which is why a Red Alert has been issued for these districts. This means people in these areas need to be cautious for these two days. Coastal Andhra districts will have cloudy skies and cool weather, with moderate rain and thunderstorms in some places, the APSDMA warned. Strong winds of 40-50 km/h will blow along the North Andhra coast. The agency has advised people not to stand under trees, iron poles, or hoardings during thunderstorms. They also warned fishermen and coastal residents to take proper precautions.