Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president GK Vasan urged all political parties in Tamil Nadu to unite on the delimitation issue to protect the state's interests. He also called upon the Centre to frame fair guidelines for all states.

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president GK Vasan on Saturday said delimitation was an important issue for Tamil Nadu and urged all political parties in the state to come together and discuss the matter to safeguard the state's interests.

He said proper guidelines should be framed by the Centre so that every state benefits according to a fair ratio, adding that Tamil Nadu should get the best possible representation for its growth. "The delimitation issue is a very important issue regarding the representative growth of Tamil Nadu from the village level to the town level," Vasan told reporters here.

"The Central Government should give a correct path and proper guidelines for this, and each and every state should be 100% benefited according to the proper ratio and guidelines given, which are acceptable to everybody," he added.

Vasan Criticises DMK, AIADMK

While urging the Centre to provide a clear framework on delimitation, Vasan said that all political parties should work together to ensure that Tamil Nadu's interests are protected. He further criticised the DMK, AIADMK and some other parties for not participating in the all-party meeting convened by the government on delimitation.

"It is unfortunate that the DMK, AIADMK and certain parties are not participating in the all-party meeting convened by the government regarding delimitation," Vasan said. "Delimitation is also one of the most important subjects for the state. I am not comparing delimitation with the Cauvery or Mekedatu issue. Mekedatu and Cauvery may be the need of the hour," he added.

'Discussion is Need of the Hour'

Vasan emphasised the need for the government to discuss delimitation. "Delimitation can take some time as well. But still, the Central Government talks about delimitation, and when there is news on television that there can be a special session for delimitation, that is also the need of the hour today, which has to be discussed by the government, which is in the responsible position," he said.

"I am sure a responsible opposition means they should sit down in the all-party meeting and talk in a very concrete way and decide on things which are favourable to our state, for which everybody should be together," he added.

Vasan also stressed that there should be no political differences over the delimitation issue and urged all parties to work together in the interest of Tamil Nadu.

"There should be no politics in delimitation," he said. (ANI)