The influence of a trough over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall to several districts of Andhra Pradesh. According to weather forecasts, districts such as Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, East Godavari, and West Godavari are expected to witness the most significant impact.

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Weather conditions may also change in Krishna, NTR, Nellore, and Tirupati districts, where scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely during the day. Residents are advised to keep track of the latest weather updates and plan their activities accordingly.