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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Lightning Warning Issued for Parts of Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A trough formed over the Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of Andhra Pradesh today. Weather officials have advised residents to remain cautious
Rain and Thunderstorm Activity Expected Across Andhra Pradesh
The influence of a trough over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall to several districts of Andhra Pradesh. According to weather forecasts, districts such as Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, East Godavari, and West Godavari are expected to witness the most significant impact.
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Weather conditions may also change in Krishna, NTR, Nellore, and Tirupati districts, where scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely during the day. Residents are advised to keep track of the latest weather updates and plan their activities accordingly.
Authorities Issue Safety Advisory Amid Lightning Threat
State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain has urged people to remain vigilant due to the possibility of lightning strikes. Officials have emphasized that taking preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of accidents during severe weather.
People should avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms, as lightning can strike unexpectedly. Farmers working in fields and individuals outdoors are advised to move immediately to safe buildings or enclosed shelters when thunder and lightning occur.
Districts Under Watch and Essential Precautions
Several districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, East Godavari, West Godavari, NTR, Krishna, Nellore, and Tirupati, are expected to remain under close weather observation. Residents in these regions should stay alert for official weather advisories and emergency alerts.
Experts also recommend staying away from electronic devices during lightning activity and minimizing unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions. Following official instructions and remaining informed can help ensure safety throughout the day.
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