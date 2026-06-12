The southwest monsoon has become active over Andhra Pradesh and is gradually covering the remaining parts of the state. According to weather experts, favorable atmospheric conditions are likely to help the monsoon advance into the remaining districts of North Coastal Andhra within the next two to three days.

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At the same time, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and another upper-air circulation extending from Telangana to South Coastal Andhra are influencing weather conditions. These systems are expected to bring widespread rainfall across many regions.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Nandyal, Kadapa, Anantapur, Annamayya, and Tirupati districts. Most other areas are expected to receive light to moderate showers.