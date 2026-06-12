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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Gains Strength; IMD Issues Warning
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Andhra Pradesh is expected to witness light to heavy rainfall over the next few days as the southwest monsoon strengthens across the state. Weather officials have also warned of thunderstorms
Monsoon Strengthens Across Andhra Pradesh
The southwest monsoon has become active over Andhra Pradesh and is gradually covering the remaining parts of the state. According to weather experts, favorable atmospheric conditions are likely to help the monsoon advance into the remaining districts of North Coastal Andhra within the next two to three days.
ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms and 50 kmph Winds Likely in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
At the same time, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and another upper-air circulation extending from Telangana to South Coastal Andhra are influencing weather conditions. These systems are expected to bring widespread rainfall across many regions.
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Nandyal, Kadapa, Anantapur, Annamayya, and Tirupati districts. Most other areas are expected to receive light to moderate showers.
Thunderstorms, Lightning and Strong Winds Likely
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has warned that several districts may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Areas including Polavaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, and Nellore are expected to receive moderate rainfall with thunderstorm activity.
Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during adverse weather conditions. People are urged to avoid taking shelter under trees, electric poles, and advertising hoardings during lightning or strong winds.
Recent rainfall has already impacted several districts. Vijayawada received heavy showers from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, leading to waterlogging in low-lying neighborhoods and on major roads. Similar rainfall activity was reported in NTR, Eluru, Bapatla, Krishna, and Guntur districts.
June Rainfall Expected to Remain Above Normal
Despite earlier concerns that El Niño conditions could reduce seasonal rainfall, meteorological forecasts indicate that Andhra Pradesh may receive above-normal rainfall during June. The improved rainfall outlook is encouraging for the agricultural sector ahead of the Kharif season.
The Agriculture Department has already advised farmers to begin Kharif cultivation activities early to take advantage of favorable weather conditions. Farmers across several districts have accelerated field preparations and sowing activities. Meanwhile, the state government has also announced schedules for water release through irrigation canals to support agricultural operations.
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