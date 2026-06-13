3 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Stormy rain in Silicon City after noon

Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts will also see heavy rain today. The sky will be partly cloudy all day. You can expect moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening. The city will also experience gusty winds of 30-40 km/h during the downpour, so people and commuters should be careful. The maximum temperature will be around 28-30°C, and the minimum will be 21-22°C.