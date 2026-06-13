- Home
- India
- Karnataka Rain Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Coastal Regions; Heavy Rains Expected Till THIS Date
Karnataka Rain Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Coastal Regions; Heavy Rains Expected Till THIS Date
Karnataka Rains Update: The IMD has forecast heavy rain across Karnataka for June 13. A 'Red Alert' is out for coastal districts, with a strict warning for fishermen to stay off the sea. Bengaluru can also expect stormy rains after noon
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Heavy rain forecast
The Southwest Monsoon, which hit the Kerala coast on June 4, hasn't been as active as expected. But now, due to a change in weather patterns, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is predicting heavy rain with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds for today, June 13, 2026. This will affect many parts of coastal, north interior, and south interior Karnataka.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
Coastal districts on 'Red Alert', fishermen warned
The IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' and in some places an 'Orange Alert' for coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, which are expecting very heavy rainfall today. Strong winds of 40-50 km/h are likely. Local authorities are on high alert as low-lying areas could get flooded. Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the Arabian Sea for the next few days due to rough waves.
35
Image Credit : Asianet News
Stormy rain in Silicon City after noon
Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts will also see heavy rain today. The sky will be partly cloudy all day. You can expect moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening. The city will also experience gusty winds of 30-40 km/h during the downpour, so people and commuters should be careful. The maximum temperature will be around 28-30°C, and the minimum will be 21-22°C.
45
Image Credit : Asianet News
Where did it rain? Here's today's forecast for all districts:
With the monsoon being weak, only a few places saw rain yesterday. Uttara Kannada district recorded the highest rainfall at 5 cm. Besides this, only parts of Udupi, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, and Bengaluru got moderate showers. But today, the IMD has forecast rain for the entire state. North Interior districts like Bagalkote, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi will get moderate rain with storms. South Interior districts like Ballari, Chamarajanagar, and Mysuru will see continuous windy rain.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rain to continue till June 18: Monsoon advancing
Weather experts say the rain will continue till June 18, even though the monsoon is currently weak. On June 12, the Southwest Monsoon moved into parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand. In the next 2-3 days, it will cover the rest of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and other regions. After that, the rainfall in Karnataka is expected to get much heavier.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos