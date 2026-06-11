The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several districts over the next three days.

In Andhra Pradesh, rainfall is likely in parts of Rayalaseema and Markapuram, while scattered showers are expected in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph may accompany these storms, increasing the risk of damage to temporary structures and outdoor installations. Telangana is also expected to witness light to moderate rainfall during the same period.

Recent rainfall has already been significant in Hyderabad, with Himayatnagar recording 7 cm, Gachibowli 5 cm and Golconda 3 cm of rain.