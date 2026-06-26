Karnataka government will fully reopen jungle safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves. This decision follows a Technical Committee's report on carrying capacity, aiming for regulated, sustainable tourism that boosts local employment.

Karnataka Government has decided to fully reopen the jungle safari (Park Excursion) at the Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, based on the effective carrying capacity scientifically assessed by a Technical Committee of experts and officials.

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According to a press release, the Technical Committee's report has been accepted by the State government, and directions have been issued to operate the jungle safari in a regulated manner, in line with the Committee's recommendations. Karnataka holds immense potential in eco-tourism and has consistently followed a model of sustainable tourism which generates local employment and livelihood opportunities while boosting the local economy. The State remains committed to the eco-tourism model that safeguards ecological integrity and ensures that tourism contributes positively to conservation, local livelihoods, and visitor experience, the press release stated.

Context of Safari Suspension

Earlier in May, Karnataka Forest and Environment Minister Ishwar B Khandre had defended the State government's decision to temporarily suspend safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole National Parks last November, stating that the move was taken to protect human lives after a series of wildlife attacks.

Addressing the question and answer session in the Assembly, Khandre was responding to Leader of the Opposition R Ashok, who said that over 4,000 people had lost their jobs due to the suspension of safaris. Safaris have been going on across the country for many years, and it is not right to stop safaris suddenly without conducting a survey, he said.

Speaking in the Assembly, Khandre was responding to Leader of the Opposition R Ashok, who said that over 4,000 people had lost their jobs due to the suspension of safaris. Safaris have been going on across the country for many years, and it is not right to stop safaris suddenly without conducting a survey, he said.

The forest minister said that "the safaris were not stopped suddenly. Three precious lives were lost in a span of 15 days last November, one was permanently disabled, tigers were coming out of the forest and attacking. He clarified that this step was taken to protect the precious lives of people."

The minister said that "when he held a meeting in Chamarajanagar in this regard in November, many farmer organisations said that the safari was going on till night. There is a lot of vehicle traffic. More tourists are coming, which is disturbing the wildlife coming out of the forest and demanding that the safari be stopped, and he had made a request."

Safety Measures Precede Resumption

There is a 314-kilometre border in Bandipur. Out of which 100 km of the border is a high-conflict area. 25 anti-poaching camps were established in that area, staff were appointed, and they were asked to patrol for 14 hours. A comprehensive command centre was made operational.

Khandre clarified that the safari was resumed after all preparations were made to prevent further disasters. (ANI)