Former AAP candidate Nandani Bosamiya (23) was found hanging in her Rajkot flat. Police suspect suicide, but her family alleges she was murdered by her live-in partner, Aslam Hussain, and claims he staged the scene after a period of harassment.

The body of 23-year-old Nandani Bosamiya, who had earlier contested the Jetpur-Navagadh Municipal Corporation election on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, was found hanging in a flat near Gondal Chowkdi in Rajkot, police said.

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Family Alleges Murder, Claims Partner Staged Suicide

According to preliminary police findings, the flat's door was locked from the inside when the ambulance team arrived at the scene. The case appears to be one of suicide. However, the family of the deceased made serious allegations against her live-in partner and alleged that she was murdered by her live-in partner, Aslam Hussain, who they claim staged the incident to look like a suicide. The matter has also drawn the attention of the State Women's Commission, which has sought a report from the police.

Investigation Reveals Partner's Marital Status

The investigation has also revealed that Nandani had been living with Aslam Hussain, a resident of Junagadh, under a live-in agreement. During the investigation, it also emerged that Aslam is married and has a child. According to the family, the couple had frequent disputes over the past three months, allegedly because Aslam regularly visited his wife and children in Junagadh.

Family Details Alleged Harassment and Final Message

Speaking to ANI, the deceased's sister, Rupal Bosamiya, alleged that Aslam had been mentally and physically harassing Nandani. "When we saw her body, there were marks on her neck, hands and face. The room was also in a disturbed condition, suggesting there had been a struggle. We believe she was murdered and later hanged to make it appear as a suicide. They previously lived in Junagadh, where Aslam's wife and mother had attacked Nandini with a knife; following that incident, the couple had moved to Rajkot. Aslam had left her two days prior but had called her yesterday afternoon to talk," she alleged. She further claimed that Nandani and Aslam had been in a relationship for about a year and had been living together for the past nine months. According to her, Aslam and one of his relatives have been missing since the incident and their mobile phones are switched off.

The deceased's father, Anandbhai Bosamiya, also alleged that his daughter had been subjected to prolonged mental harassment. "She was under tremendous mental pressure for the past year because of Aslam and his family. When I saw her body, there were injury marks on her neck and hands. The marks did not appear to have been caused by the scarf allegedly used for hanging. We demand a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible," he said.

The family further claimed that shortly before her death, Nandani had sent a message to her sister stating that she could no longer continue living with Aslam. According to the family, the message also mentioned that she had pledged her gold jewellery for him and felt she could not return home as it would bring dishonour to the family.

Police Await Post-Mortem Report, Partner to be Questioned

Police have sent the body for forensic post-mortem examination and have launched an investigation. Taking into account the allegations made by the family and the report sought by the Women's Commission, officials said Aslam's mobile phone location is being tracked, and he will be summoned for questioning. Police added that further legal action, including registration of a murder case or a case of abetment to suicide, will depend on the findings of the forensic post-mortem report and the outcome of the investigation. (ANI)