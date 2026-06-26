A revenue officer was allegedly threatened with being shot by a man accused of illegal mining during a crackdown on illegal soil excavation in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

A revenue officer was allegedly threatened with being shot by a man accused of illegal mining during a crackdown on illegal soil excavation in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The accused reportedly shouted to his son to bring a gun while officials were attempting to seize machinery during the operation.

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The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Sadbud village under Badarwas tehsil. A video of the tense confrontation surfaced on Friday, prompting police to register an FIR against Jaymandal Yadav, his father Lakhan Yadav, and his son Vikul Yadav on charges including criminal intimidation and obstructing public servants from performing their duties.

According to police, a revenue department team led by Tehsildar Sachin Bhargava conducted the raid after receiving information about illegal soil excavation from government land near the Sindh River.

During the inspection, officials allegedly found a Hydra machine digging up soil to build an access road to the riverbed for sand mining. Two tractor-trolleys were also reportedly transporting the illegally excavated soil.

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As the revenue team moved to seize the vehicles, the Hydra operator fled from the spot with the machine.

The situation escalated when Jaymandal Yadav allegedly confronted the officials and threatened the tehsildar, saying, "Stop, or I'll shoot you and go to jail," before calling out to his son Vikul to bring a gun, saying he would "shoot all of them."

Amid the chaos, the accused allegedly escaped with the Hydra machine and one tractor-trolley. However, the revenue team managed to seize another tractor-trolley loaded with illegally excavated soil and deposited it at the Badarwas police station.

Officials said deep pits had been dug on government land during the illegal excavation. While the accused claimed the land belonged to them, the revenue team found that the excavation had also extended onto adjoining government land, leading to action against them.

In the complaint filed by the officials, Jaymandal, Lakhan, and Vikul were accused of abusing government personnel, issuing death threats, and obstructing them from carrying out the anti-illegal mining operation. Police have registered an FIR and further investigation is underway.