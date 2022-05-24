Why are 2 American F/A-18 Super Hornets in Goa?

The Super Hornets have arrived just months after French-origin fighter aircraft Rafale-M made a similar landing.

F/A-18E Super Hornets in formation over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln while the ship is underway in the Philippine Sea. Image: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes/US Navy Photo

Months after French-origin fighter aircraft Rafale-M carried out successful trials on the Indian Navy's shore-based test facility (SBTF), two US-made Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets landed on Monday in Goa to make their bid. "The objective is to display compatibility and suitability of the aircraft to operate from the Indian aircraft carrier," a source in the Indian Navy said.

Image: An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Tophatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Image: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes/US Navy Photo

As per the source, the display and trials would be completed by June first week. Rafale-M had carried out trials in January this year. It should be mentioned that the French-made aircraft operate from the French Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle while the F/A 18 Super Hornets operate from US Navy's carriers like USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagon.

Image: An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Tophatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Image: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes/US Navy Photo