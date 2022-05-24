Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why are 2 American F/A-18 Super Hornets in Goa?

    First Published May 24, 2022, 9:05 AM IST

    The Super Hornets have arrived just months after French-origin fighter aircraft Rafale-M made a similar landing.

    F/A-18E Super Hornets in formation over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln while the ship is underway in the Philippine Sea. Image: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes/US Navy Photo

    Months after French-origin fighter aircraft Rafale-M carried out successful trials on the Indian Navy's shore-based test facility (SBTF), two US-made Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets landed on Monday in Goa to make their bid.

    "The objective is to display compatibility and suitability of the aircraft to operate from the Indian aircraft carrier," a source in the Indian Navy said. 

    Also Read: Indian Army's 'Tour of Duty' proposal is a win-win situation

    Image: An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Tophatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Image: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes/US Navy Photo

    As per the source, the display and trials would be completed by June first week.

    Rafale-M had carried out trials in January this year. It should be mentioned that the French-made aircraft operate from the French Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle while the F/A 18 Super Hornets operate from US Navy's carriers like USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagon.

    Also Read: 6 features Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

    Image: An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Tophatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Image: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes/US Navy Photo

    At Goa-based SBTF, the fighter jets can make a ski-jump for take-offs and arresting gear cable for arrested landing.

    Currently, India has only one aircraft carrier in its fleet. The second, the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), has entered an advanced phase and is currently carrying out sea trials. It would be commissioned into the Indian Navy later this year.

    Also Read: Meet 'Vibhram', the 'Made in India' UAV helicopter built for army

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army 'Tour of Duty' proposal is a win-win situation

    Indian Army's 'Tour of Duty' proposal is a win-win situation

    New bridge in area illegally occupied by China, says India

    New bridge in area illegally occupied by China, says India

    Satellite imagery shows China building larger bridge near Pangong Tso

    Satellite imagery shows China building larger bridge near Pangong Tso

    Rajnath Singh speaks with team TMR, praises their exceptional work

    Rajnath Singh speaks with team TMR, praises their exceptional work

    Army shelves idea for all-women 'Sierra' squadron at National Defence Academy

    Army shelves idea for all-women 'Sierra' squadron at National Defence Academy

    Recent Stories

    Good news for Yash's fans; after success of KGF 2, actor set for two more pan-India films RBA

    Good news for Yash's fans; after success of KGF 2, actor set for two more pan-India films

    Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details RBA

    Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj made on this shocking budget; read details

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 4 Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani film clears the Monday test drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film clears the ‘Monday test’

    Astrology Daily Horoscope, May 24, 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Daily Horoscope, May 24, 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Understanding Joe Biden's new love for Taiwan

    Understanding Joe Biden's new love for Taiwan

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon