3 Rafale fighters of French Air and Space Force make strategic stopover in IAF base

The French Air and Space Force showcased its ability to carry out long-distance air power projection by deploying a contingent from metropolitan France to the French territory of New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean in less than 72 hours, covering a distance of 16,600 km.

Image: Rafale fighter jets of the French Air and Space Force contingent

A French Air and Space Force contingent, including three Rafale aircraft, stayed for two days at the Sulur Indian Air Force station in Tamil Nadu on August 10-11 while they were on a long-distance deployment to the Pacific Ocean. Also Read: From the IAF vault: Story of Sikorsky S-55, the first IAF helicopter



As part of its long-range mission -- codenamed Pegase 2022 -- the French Air and Space Force demonstrated its capacity for long-distance air power projection by deploying a contingent from metropolitan France to the French territory of New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean in less than 72 hours to cover a distance of 16,600-km.



Besides Rafale jets, support aircraft were also in the contingent. These aircraft took off on August 11 morning after refuelling en route to New Caledonia. It should be noted that the two countries had signed a reciprocal logistics support agreement in 2018.

Image: French soldiers board their aircraft at IAF base in Sulur, TN