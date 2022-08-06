Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) will boom from the Red Fort complex for the first time during the 21-gun salute to mark the nation's Independence Day. The indigenously-developed artillery gun is testament to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' commitment of the Narendra Modi government.

    Aug 6, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) will script history when it makes its debut at the Red Fort in the national capital during the 21-gun salute to mark the nation's Independence Day.

    Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the 155 mm X 52 calibre ATAGS is a fully indigenous towed artillery gun system. The ATAGS armament comprises a barrel, breech mechanism, muzzle brake and recoil mechanism that enables the firing of 155 mm calibre ammunitions with a more extended range and precision. 

    Priced at about Rs 15 crore per gun, the ATAGS is a shining example of the Make in India thrust of the Narendra Modi government and the commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The ATAGS is configured with an all-electric drive to ensure longer maintenance-free operations. The artillery gun reportedly has a firing range of over 40 Kms with advanced features in terms of high mobility, advanced communication system, quick deployability, auxiliary power mode, automatic command and control system with night firing capability in direct fire mode.

    The indigenous guns will replace the 25 Pounder British guns, which were used till last year for the ceremonial gun salute. The defence ministry has released a video about this historic feat. 

