OPPO K10 5G: Power-packed 5G smartphone in affordable price range

OPPO has just launched the OPPO K10 5G, a successor of the much-revered OPPO K10 smartphone introduced in March this year. With the new OPPO K10 5G, the smartphone brand has pushed the envelope further by combining style, performance, and killer pricing. The OPPO K10 5G is an ambitious leap into the affordable, everyday use segment with the introduction of 5G, The smartphone is competitively priced at INR 17,499 and will be available for purchase across Flipkart, OPPO online store, and mainline retail outlets starting June 15th. But what makes this device a preferred choice for consumers looking for a future-ready device in the price segment? Let’s find out!

Gorgeous Design The first thing about OPPO K10 5G that obviously comes to our attention is the design. The device is compact, indicating the everyday use capabilities packed in an ultra-slim body. The phone feels very light and thin and easily fits in our hand, thanks to a compact straight border middle frame and sleek body. Compared to the nearest competition, the OPPO K10 5G is just 7.99 mm thick and incorporates OPPO’s signature aesthetically pleasing OPPO Glow design technology which is only seen in flagship OPPO smartphones. The technology renders glitter sand finish, and a scratch and wear-resistant back panel. The device also sports a sleek straight-edge design coupled with ergonomic styling, making it an extremely beautiful everyday use smartphone. And don’t forget this is the slimmest 5G smartphone with 5000 mAh in its price segment.

The phone is available in two colors - Midnight Black and Ocean Blue. The Midnight Black is a pure minimalist black color with a glittering texture and my personal favorite is the Ocean Blue which looks extremely premium. Both colors are unique and exude style. High Performance optimized for everyday use Now let’s move to the processor. The OPPO K10 5G is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 810 High-performance 5G chipset with minimal power drain. The super-fast processor enhances the overall performance of the device. The 6nm process technology on the chipset gave me a smooth and optimized gaming experience. The processor also delivered sa 2.4 GHz clock speed that ensured a lag- free experience every time I used the device.

The device is available in an 8GB RAM configuration with 128GB storage. Those looking for more from their device can enhance the performance by using RAM expansion technology. The RAM expansion allowed me to increase the virtual RAM for a faster and smoother experience while using multiple apps at once; RAM expansion technology is available in three options -- +2GB, +3GB, and +5GB so you can choose the level of performance you want from the smartphone. Supreme Battery Life The OPPO K10 5G is backed by a 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging on a 5000 mAh battery. The phone delivers the battery to 100% charge in just 69 minutes and offers 20.52 hours of talk time on a full charge. The battery usage is another important improvement that optimized the phone for everyday use. It's commendable that OPPO has addressed some of the burning issues smartphone manufacturers face on battery life as well. The OPPO K10 5G uses Level-2 Battery overcharge and over-discharge protection and battery safety. A 5-layer battery protection technology also ensures balanced charging speed and phone temperature. An intelligent Night Charging Protection stops charging at 80% to help avoid overcharging, and the unique Reverse Charging allows users to charge other devices using a USB Cable. All in all, battery enhancements are a definite standout for me just like the design and performance.

Brilliant Audio-Visual Experience The smartphone also showcased a great combination of audio-visual features. For example, The Ultra-Linear Dual Stereo speaker is a sheer delight as it helped me experience one of the best audio experiences in the price segment. Whether it was while watching video content or listening to music the speakers gave an immersive surround sound experience. The OPPO K10 5G has more to offer when it comes to audio enhancement. You also get Ultra-Volume Mode which helps adjust external volume settings to allow the volume of over 100% for media, ringtones, alarms, notifications, etc. OPPO has also made a special partnership for this phone by joining hands with sound enhancement specialist Dirac. The new Dirac 3D Ringtone is a surround sound ringtone that showcases the full strength of the device’s ultra-linear speaker array. Coming to the display the device has a 6.56” FHD+ 90Hz Color-Rich Waterdrop display. Users can enjoy the power of 100% DCI-P3 high color gamut rendering that delivers accurate color reproduction for a strong visual impact. The high screen resolution and high pixel density made sure that whether it is viewing images or video content the output was clear and detailed. In my experience, the display was quite responsive, fast, and without any lags. On the eye protection front as well the display is loaded with advanced features such as all-weather Smart Eye Protection and blue light attenuation for enhanced eye care and comfortable viewing. The OPPO K10 5G also comes with AI-powered All-Day AI Eye Comfort technology that automatically detects different levels of ambient light to either boost or dims the screen visibility. This made sure that no matter which environment I am viewing my screen the viewing experience will adjust as per my needs.