Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which foldable flagship reigns supreme?

The Oppo Find N5, the world's thinnest foldable, challenges the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. This comparison examines their design, display, camera, processor, battery, and more to determine which foldable reigns supreme.

Oppo Find N5, the new generation Oppo foldable smartphone has officially been launched in China. The smartphone is known as the world’s thinnest foldable with just 4.21mm of thickness when unfolded, leaving every foldable including the Honor Magic V3 behind the race. Some of the top phones, such the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, are now facing fierce competition from the new Oppo foldable. We have thus put up a thorough specifications comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Oppo Find N5 to help you decide which foldable smartphone is worth the hype.

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Design The ultra-thin design of the Oppo Find N5, which measures 8.93mm when folded and 4.21mm when unfolded, is what has made it so popular. Given that it is foldable, the smartphone weighs a relatively light 229 grams. The smartphone has an aircraft-grade fiber unusual panel with a spherical camera module. It has an aluminum alloy frame with OPPO's Armour Shield protection. Additionally, it has dust and water resistant certifications of IPX8 and IPX9. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an Armor aluminum frame and a glass construction. The smartphone measures 5.6 mm when unfurled and 12.1 mm when folded, making it bulkier than the Find N5. Despite weighing 239 grams, the smartphone is lighter than its predecessor. The smartphone has an IP48 dust and water resistance rating and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

OPPO Find N5

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Display A 6.62-inch LTPO3 OLED cover display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of 2450 nits is a highlight of the Oppo Find N5. It has an 8.12-inch LTPO3 OLED primary display with a comparable refresh rate and an inner display that can reach a maximum brightness of 2100 nits. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 6.3-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X cover display and a 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X main display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, both of which have a maximum brightness of 2600 nits.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Camer A 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with two optical zooms make up the triple Hasselblad master camera arrangement of the Oppo Find N5. It has two 8MP selfie cameras, one on the inside display and the other on the cover screen. A 50 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom are all part of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's triple camera configuration. Additionally, it has a 4MP camera on the inside screen and a 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen.

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Processor and battery The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform CPU and Adreno 830 GPU power the Oppo Find N5. The smartphone has 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. In contrast, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage power the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. A 5600mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC rapid charging powers the Oppo Find N5 for extended battery life. On the other hand, a 4400 mAh battery that supports 25W rapid charging powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

