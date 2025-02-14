OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Which Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship smartphone should you buy?

The OnePlus 13 and Samsung Galaxy S25, both powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite, offer distinct experiences despite similar triple-camera setups. This comparison explores their displays, cameras, processors, battery life, and pricing to help you choose the best flagship phone.

Two of the best flagship smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Elite that are available in the Indian market are the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the OnePlus 13, particularly those that fall between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000 in price. In addition to having triple cameras, these phones have more in common than one may think. They serve distinct audiences and provide distinct experiences, though. Also Read | OnePlus Photography Awards 2025 announced – Win Rs 8 lakh using any phone!

OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Display The display arrangements of the two phones are significantly different. The Galaxy S25 has a small 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits, and a pixel density of 416 PPI. In comparison, the OnePlus 13 boasts a significantly bigger 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a remarkable peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With 510 PPI, it also offers a crisper resolution. An always-on display is supported by both phones. Also Read | JioHotstar is now live in India! Check new subscription plans, benefits and more Both have a glass structure with flat sides, a flat back, and a flat display, which is indicative of high build quality. However, the OnePlus 13 has two ratings: IP68 and IP69, whereas the Galaxy S25 has an IP68 rating for water and dust protection. With the Galaxy S25 weighing 162g and the OnePlus 13 weighing 210g, the weight differential is also noteworthy.

OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Camera Although both phones have three cameras, the OnePlus 13 has Hasselblad tuning. The Galaxy S25 features a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP 3x optical zoom camera, and a 50MP primary sensor. 1080p slow-motion at 240 frames per second and 8K video recording at 30 frames per second are supported. The OnePlus 13 features a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP primary wide camera. The OnePlus 13 has a 32MP front camera, whereas the Galaxy S25 has a 12MP camera for selfies. Also Read | iPhone SE 4 launch on February 19? Apple CEO Tim Cook teases an upcoming Apple event (WATCH)

OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Processor and storage The Samsung Galaxy S25's proprietary processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which is a somewhat overclocked variant of the conventional Snapdragon 8 Elite, gives it a minor performance advantage on paper. In contrast, the Snapdragon 8 Elite regular version is included with the OnePlus 13. Although the OnePlus 13 has the option of up to 24GB of RAM, both phones come with 12GB of RAM. For the greatest deal, we advise getting the entry-level model with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Also Read | Meta introduces new Instagram safety feature for teens – What is it? Here’s how it works OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Battery The Samsung Galaxy S25 has a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged with 25W cable and 15W wireless power. In contrast, the OnePlus 13 boasts a significantly bigger 6,000mAh battery that can support both 50W wireless and 100W cable charging.

OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Price The more costly choice is the Galaxy S25, which starts at Rs 80,999 for the basic model with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. In contrast, the identical configuration of the OnePlus 13 costs Rs 69,999. It should be mentioned that both phones' prices drop when bank incentives are applied; the OnePlus 13 costs Rs 64,999, while the S25 costs about Rs 70,999. Although the OnePlus 13 is undoubtedly a better bargain, the Galaxy S25 can be worthwhile if you value software support, the Samsung name, and Galaxy AI.

