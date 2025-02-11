Meta introduces new Instagram safety feature for teens – What is it? Here’s how it works

Meta launched Teen accounts in India with enhanced safety features for users under 18. These accounts include stricter privacy settings, content filters, and parental controls, prioritizing online safety for young users.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 5:50 PM IST

Meta launched Teen accounts in India in an effort to make Instatram more kid- and teen-friendly. The new account has cutting-edge security measures intended to provide younger users a safe online experience. Instagram's emphasis on internet safety is further reinforced by the launch, which coincides with Safer Internet Day.

What is Instagram Teen accounts? How it works?

With more stringent privacy settings, content filters, and parental supervision options, Instagram Teen Accounts offer built-in security precautions for users under the age of 18. Users under the age of sixteen are automatically placed in the highest safety settings with these accounts, which include restricted interactions and content limitations.

budget 2025
article_image2

The default teenager Account settings, which include private profiles, restricted communications, limited exposure to sensitive content, and screen time reminders, will be applied to both new and current adolescent users. Parental consent will be needed for any modifications that loosen the account's restrictions for users younger than sixteen.

What are the key features of Instagram teen accounts?

-Teens' default setting is private accounts, which limit profile visibility to followers who have been approved.
- Messaging limits: Only users they follow can get direct messages.
- Restrictions on sensitive content: There is less exposure to material on violence, cosmetic surgery, and other subjects.
- Limited interactions: Only authorized connections are able to tag and mention content.
- Screen time management: After prolonged use, prompts remind users to take breaks.
- Sleep mode: From 10 PM to 7 AM, notifications are turned off.

article_image3

Parents control on social media

Parents are able to keep an eye on and control their teen's Instagram usage. Reducing safety settings for users less than 16 requires parental consent. Parents of older teenagers (16 and up) have the option to allow supervision at any moment.

Instagram is making age verification more rigorous in order to stop users from getting around limits. When users try to join up with an adult birthday, more verification procedures will be needed. Additionally, content control mechanisms will reduce exposure to offensive content, such as those posted by accounts you follow.

