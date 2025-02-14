JioHotstar is now live in India! Check new subscription plans, benefits and more

JioHotstar merges Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema into a single platform, offering content from various studios like HBO and Paramount. Launching February 14, 2025, the service boasts diverse subscription plans and enhanced viewing features like AI insights and multi-angle viewing.

JioHotstar is a redesigned streaming service that combines Disney+ Hotstar and Jiocinema into a one app. The Jiocinema app will urge users to see content on the JioHotstar app, even though the original Disney+ Hotstar has changed its branding. JioHotstar said that users of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar would be able to switch to the new platform with ease. No other streaming service currently provides this feature, but JioHotstar will also compile material from companies including NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros., Discovery, HBO, and Paramount in addition to its own original programming.

This implies that you can binge-watch Game of Thrones and Marvel films without having to sign up for separate OTT applications. Both will be available on JioHotstar, a single platform, as of today, February 14, 2025. Additionally, the app will support material in ten different languages. The portal will include material from a number of foreign studios and streaming providers in addition to the two merging organizations.

JioHotstar subscription plans

Even while JioHotstar is presently accessible without a subscription, it's still unknown whether any of the material will eventually be paywalled. According to the portal, customers who want higher quality streaming and an ad-free experience can choose from membership options that start at Rs 149 every quarter. The switch to the new platform will be smooth for current JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar customers. They may set up their JioHotstar subscriptions when they first log in, and new customers can go over the different options.

If using on mobile, users can subscribe to the JioHotstar app for Rs 149 per quarter, which means it will need a renewal every 3 months. You can also buy the plan for Rs 499 per year. This plan will let you use the platform only on one device at a time.

Other than this, JioHotstar offers a minimum of Rs 299 per quarter. The Super plan (with ads) starts at Rs 299 per 3 months and Rs 899 per year. The Premium plan (without ads) is priced at Rs 299 per month, Rs 499 per 3 months and Rs 1,499 per year.

It is noteworthy that with the Super plan, you can access content on 2 devices at a time and Premium works for 4 devices at a time.

Furthermore, it's unclear if JioHotstar's stated user figure included duplicate accounts from the two combined sites. Soon, more information on content availability and monetization should become available. Beyond 4K streaming, JioHotstar is enhancing the viewing experience with AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, multi-angle viewing, and specialised content feeds tailored to user interests.

