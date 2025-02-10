OnePlus Photography Awards 2025 announced – Win Rs 8 lakh using any phone!

OnePlus has launched its fifth annual Photography Awards (OPA) 2025, inviting global mobile photography enthusiasts to participate. This year's OPA is open to all smartphone users, with submissions accepted from February 7 to June 30, 2025, under the theme 'Make the Moment'.

OPA is now available to all smartphone users, not only owners of OnePlus devices, for the first time. There will be two categories for entries: the Public Group, which is open to submissions from all smartphone companies, and the OnePlus Group, which is only for OnePlus customers. To guarantee a thorough and equitable selection process, a team of judges including OnePlus founder Pete Lau, Hasselblad ambassadors, and well-known photographers will assess the submissions.

Movement, Night and Low Light, and Faces are the three categories in which participants can enter the 2025 OPA. Every category aims to push photographers to document distinctive facets of life.

OnePlus Photography Awards 2025 : Final date and award

Huge prizes will be awarded to the victors, who will be revealed on August 19, 2025. All category winners will get the latest OnePlus 13 smartphone, while the overall winner will receive a cash reward of $10,000 (about Rs 8,76,000). Winners can also have the chance to work with OnePlus on upcoming initiatives. Additionally, winning entries will be featured on worldwide sites like as 500px and OnePlus, providing photographers with an opportunity to reach a larger audience and obtain international exposure.

The 2025 OnePlus Photography Awards are now accepting entries. For additional information and to submit their work, photographers may visit www.oneplus.com/photography-awards-2025. Entry submissions must be made before June 30, 2025.

