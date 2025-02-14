iPhone SE 4 launch on February 19? Apple CEO Tim Cook teases an upcoming Apple event (WATCH)

Apple CEO Tim Cook teases a new product launch on February 19th, hinting at the arrival of the iPhone SE 4. The new model is expected to feature significant upgrades, including Face ID and possibly the A18 chipset, aligning it closely with the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone SE 4 did not launch this week, instead Apple has made a few more big announcements so far. However, the firm has now given us formal news on the newest member of the family, which will launch the following week. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has revealed a teaser for a new product that will be released on Wednesday, February 19, which essentially confirms the release of the iPhone SE 4. On the day of debut, Apple is probably going to play a pre-recorded film and provide information about the device.

Tim Cook shares a teaser

Cook's teaser has the Apple logo in a wave-patterned gradient that resembles the rear panel of the next iPhone model—in this case, the SE 4. The fact that the upcoming SE model will include Face ID for security may also be the first obvious indication that the recognizable Home button is permanently disappearing.

That being said, the business also intends to release the new M4 MacBook later this month, so this may just be a teaser. However, we will have to wait until next week to discover what the brand has to offer.

iPhone SE 4: Expected specifications

As previously said, the iPhone SE 4 has many people thrilled, and it makes sense why. Cook is referring to it as the newest member of the iPhone (16) family, which is likely due to the fact that this might be the largest improvement for the SE series and the claimed characteristics make it nearly identical to the iPhone 16-lite model. According to reports, the A18 chipset-powered iPhone SE 4 will have AI capabilities. Because of the significant design change, the first iPhone SE model may also come with Face ID instead of the recognizable Touch ID for security. This type of biometric function has not yet been incorporated by Apple, and the new SE 2025 model may join the roster.

According to rumors, the next iPhone SE will only feature one rear camera, which may still be competitive with certain high-end Android phones. To stay within the pocketable range, the gadget could have a smaller battery and enable slower charging speeds.

