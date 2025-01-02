OnePlus 13 to Realme 14 Pro: 5 most awaited smartphones launching in January 2025

Get ready for a wave of new smartphones! January 2025 will see the launch of highly anticipated devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25, OnePlus 13, and more. Discover the latest innovations and cutting-edge technology.

As 2025 gets off, the IT sector is poised to transform the year with new developments, including smartphones and artificial intelligence. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of the largest electronic events of the year, will take place in the first month. Along with the future innovation and product releases, this event will include smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, and others that are preparing to introduce their latest models to international markets. Here is a list of every smartphone that is anticipated to be released in January 2025, in case you're looking for a new one.

1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series One of the biggest highlights of January 22 would be the launch of the Samsung S series model in the global market. More smartphone updates and Galaxy AI features with a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU are apparently on Samsung's agenda for this year. The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are the three devices that will be part of the series.

2. OnePlus 13 series The OnePlus 13 and 13R, which will debut as the flagship and the R series will be a higher mid-range model, are also highly anticipated smartphones of the year. With its Snapdragon 8 Elite engine and Hasselblad-tuned cameras, the OnePlus 13 may provide a high-end shooting experience. As such, you might wish to look at these devices.

3. Oppo Reno 13 series In addition to its promising performance, the Oppo Reno series is well-known in the photography smartphone industry. The business is prepared to introduce the next generation of smartphones from the Reno series, including the Oppo Reno 13 5G and Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G, after a gap of six months. The cellphones are anticipated to be released in January 2025, while the exact date has not yet been set.

4. Realme 14 Pro Series The Realme 14 Pro model is anticipated to be the next smartphone to be released in January 2025. For the last week, the business has been teasing its color-changing rear panel, which has drawn a lot of attention. According to reports, the smartphone with the improved camera will now launch in the mid-range smartphone market. Despite having few details, the Realme 14 Pro is a well-liked series in India.

5. Poco X7 series Xiaomi-backed smartphone Poco is all set to introduce its X series smartphones, the X7 and the X7 Pro. Both are performance-focused gadgets, and they were very popular in the mid-range smartphone market last year. The Poco X7 Series will debut in India on January 9th, the business has informed.

