iQOO is prepared to expand the Z10 series with the release of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, after the introduction of the Z10 and Z10x in India in April. According to an official teaser issued by the firm, the new Z10 Lite 5G would have the largest battery in the sub-Rs 10,000 pricing range, measuring 6,000mAh. In addition, the teaser indicates that the future handset would be powered by a Snapdragon CPU and have a dual-rear camera configuration. For comparison, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU powers the Z10x, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset powers the basic iQOO Z10.

A teaser posted by iQOO India on X (previously Twitter) indicates that the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will make its formal debut in India on June 18. The phone will be available in blue, as seen in the picture. We do anticipate the phone to be released in further color options, though. It's interesting to note that the tweet also mentions the X accounts of Amazon India and Snapdragon India, implying that the next phone would have a Snapdragon processor inside and be sold on Amazon.

Other than this, no official details are known about the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G yet.

iQOO Z10 Lite: What can you expect?

It is anticipated that the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G would have a 6.5 to 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ quality and perhaps a refresh rate of 120 Hz. When the Z9 Lite first came out, it had a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

As previously said, a Snapdragon CPU is anticipated on the inside, most likely the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, a SoC that has already been seen in phones like the Redmi 14C 5G and Poco M7 5G. The Dimensity 6300 SoC powered the Z9 Lite.

The Z10 Lite 5G's battery capacity of 6,000mAh has already been verified by iQOO, marking a significant improvement over the Z9 Lite's 5,000mAh battery.