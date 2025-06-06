Reliance Jio introduces most affordable UNLIMITED data pack at Rs 51
Jio's Cheapest Data Plan: Unlimited data for just Rs 51? Yes, you read that right! Reliance Jio has introduced another plan offering tons of internet at a low price, without any hassle. Let's dive into the details...
| Published : Jun 06 2025, 04:51 PM
1 Min read
What is the Jio ₹51 Plan?
Reliance Jio's special Rs 51 plan is for users who either quickly exhaust their daily data or frequently need extra data. 4G users get 3GB of high-speed data. 5G phone users get unlimited 5G data.
What's the validity of the Jio 51 Plan?
This recharge plan's validity matches your existing recharge. If your main recharge has 30 days left, this Rs 51 data add-on will last for the same duration.
Who is this Jio plan best for?
This plan is perfect for users who use up their 1.5GB-2GB daily data, need more data for OTT, gaming, or videos, or want to enjoy Jio's 5G speed for just Rs 50.
Jio's Affordable Data Pack Combo
Plan Price Benefit Validity
Add-on Rs 51 3GB 4G/Unlimited 5G Same as base plan
Add-on Rs 11 10GB 1 Day
Add-on Rs 49 25GB 1 Day
What's special about Jio's ₹51 plan?
- Increase data without extending recharge date.
- 5G users get unlimited high-speed data.
- Internet doesn't stop after daily limit.
