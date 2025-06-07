Bengaluru: In a bizarre defense to the RCB victory parade stampede, Sagara Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi resigned after the Pahalgam terror attack. 11 fans, most of them youngsters, had lost their lives in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede.

Speaking about the incident, the MLA said there was no need for resignation drama. “Didn't such incidents happen in the past? Didn't it happen in Kashmir recently? 26 people died, right? Did Modi resign? What did they do? They went to war with Pakistan. Similarly, we have taken action by suspending officials,” he added.

The MLA further asked whether JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy resigned when Dr Rajkumar's death caused a law-and-order breakdown. “Did Yediyurappa resign when farmers died in Haveri? These are all accidental incidents. We should not create confusion. Where were you when 26 people were shot? If Modi and Amit Shah resign, we will also make the CM and DCM resign. As an action for the incident, we have suspended the commissioner,” he stated.

'Congress not taking credit for RCB victory'

Belur Gopalakrishna also said compensation of Rs 10 lakhs should be increased to Rs 50 lakhs. "I will also appeal to the government. BJP is playing politics with the families of the deceased. If Modi resigns, we will also make our leaders resign. Do they have that power? Do you know how many people died in the Kumbh Mela? We should not incite violence.

The MLA also wondered whether it was wrong to celebrate RCB's title win, stating that there was no attempt to take credit. “First, such statements should be stopped. Is it wrong that we celebrated in Sagara? BJP is trying to incite violence. Everyone, including the Home Minister, has handled the issue well. Kumaraswamy should be ashamed,” he added.