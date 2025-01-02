OnePlus Open 2 to Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Top 5 foldable phones to launch in 2025

Explore the exciting world of foldable phones launching in 2025. Discover the latest advancements from Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Motorola, and Oppo, including enhanced features, improved performance, and innovative designs. Get ready for the future of smartphones!

You will have a lot of alternatives in 2025 if you intend to purchase a new foldable smartphone the following year. It is anticipated that smartphone manufacturers will introduce a number of new models and enhancements with improved functionality, appearance, and performance in the upcoming year. The Motorola Razr 60 series, the OnePlus Open 2, and the Galaxy Z Fold7 are a few clear examples. We've compiled a list of every foldable phone anticipated to be released in 2025 to make your life simpler.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Samsung is anticipated to introduce the Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, the next generation of foldable smartphones. It is anticipated that both phones will have an upgraded chipset. Samsung may release the Z Flip7 with the Exynos processor this year, according to rumors. Additionally, a more reasonably priced Z Flip phone is anticipated.

2. OnePlus Open 2 According to reports, the Open 2 will be released by OnePlus in the first quarter of 2025. The launch, though, could be postponed. But according to sources, the phone would include a 50MP triple back camera configuration with an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. In addition, it is anticipated that the phone would have a larger 5700mAh battery without becoming thicker overall.

3. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be released by Google in September or October of 2025. In contrast to its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it placed more emphasis on a thin design than on camera functionality. Google's Tensor G5 processor may power the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, including cutting-edge AI capabilities and expanding upon the advancements made with Gemini. According to leaks, the gadget would include a 120Hz refresh rate LTPO AMOLED display. It is anticipated that the display will be 8.0 inches when unfurled and 6.3 inches when folded. In addition to 256GB and 512GB of storage, it can have 16GB of RAM.

4. Motorola Razr 60 In 2025, Motorola is anticipated to launch its Razr 60 line of flip smartphones, which may include the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra. According to rumors, these handsets will have better features than the Razr 50 series, which includes a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a 50MP camera, a 4000mAh battery in the Ultra form, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 engine.

Oppo Logo

5. Oppo Tri-Fold Phone In August, Oppo unveiled a design for a tri-fold smartphone with a primary screen with extremely thin bezels and two hinges. The gadget has a chrome border that goes well with its textured imitation leather back. With huge, noticeable widgets, it seems to run a customized version of ColorOS UI.

