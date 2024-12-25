Moto G85 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 best gaming mobile phones of 2024 under Rs 20,000

Discover the 5 best gaming smartphones of 2024 under Rs. 20,000. Compare features, performance, and battery life to find the perfect budget-friendly phone for your gaming needs.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 5:20 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

Gaming enthusiasts looking for high-performance smartphones on a budget don’t need to compromise in 2024. The market is brimming with incredible options under Rs. 20,000 that deliver smooth gameplay, powerful processors, immersive displays, and long-lasting batteries.

Whether you're into PUBG, BGMI, or Call of Duty Mobile, these gaming phones offer top-notch experiences without breaking the bank. In this guide, we’ll explore the 5 best gaming smartphones of 2024 under Rs. 20,000, ensuring you make an informed choice for your next upgrade.

1. Poco X6 Pro

The Poco X6 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. The X6 Pro has a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) for photography, as well as an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, it has a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging powers this gadget. It has an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and runs the most recent version of Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay. Poco X6 Pro is priced at Rs 21,499 on Flipkart but with bank discounts, the phone can be bought for under Rs 20,000. 

2. iQOO Z9

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core CPU powers the iQOO Z9. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display produces vivid colours and smooth images. A 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor make up the back camera arrangement, while a 16MP camera on the front captures crisp selfies. It offers enough of room for movies and programs thanks to its 128GB internal storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone is running Android v14 and has a 5000mAh battery that enables 44W rapid charging. Dual 5G SIM cards are also supported.

3. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen of the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. It is equipped with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU. It has UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. A 50MP main sensor and a 2MP portrait lens make up the dual camera arrangement on the rear in terms of optics. A 16MP selfie camera is located on the front. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging powers the phone.

4. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

The 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, a maximum brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset powers it. The 5,500mAh battery of the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is capable of 5W reverse charging and 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C are among the available connectivity choices. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio connector, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP54 rating for protection to dust and splashes.

5. Moto G85

The Motorola G85 brings a sleek design, a curved pOLED display, outstanding battery life, and impressive speaker performance. For those who appreciate a stylish phone, Motorola has ensured that this device caters to their needs.

