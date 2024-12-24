Realme 14x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G: Which budget smartphone is better?

Realme and Poco have launched new budget smartphones in India, both priced at Rs. 15,000. This comparison analyzes the Realme 14x 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G across display, performance, battery, camera, and price to help you choose.

Searching for low-cost smartphone alternatives? Then, this week, Realme and Poco introduced their new, reasonably priced smartphone series to the Indian market. Both the Realme 14x and the recently released Poco M7 Pro are priced at Rs. 15,000 and have appealing features, specs, and designs that you might like. It might be difficult to choose between these two smartphones, so we've put up a thorough comparison of the specifications of the Realme 14x 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G to help you with your research. Everything you need to know about the new low-cost options is provided here. Also Read | Xiaomi 14 to Poco F6: Top 5 mid-range smartphones offering premium features of 2024

Realme 14x vs Poco M7 Pro: Display and design With an IP69 rating and military-grade certification, the Realme 14x has a fashionable yet robust design. In contrast, the Poco M7 Pro has a dual-tone unusual screen that gives it a high-end appearance even though it's a low-cost smartphone. Both of these smartphones include a flat-screen display, which is a characteristic shared by a number of high-end models. Also Read | iPhone 15 to iPhone 16: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 1 lakh in India The 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display on the Realme 14x 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 625 nits. The Poco M7 Pro 5G, on the other hand, has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that can reach a maximum brightness of 2100 nits and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Vision, and compatibility for HDR10+. Therefore, the display is better in Poco M7 Pro 5G.

Realme 14x vs Poco M7 Pro: Camera A 50MP primary camera and a secondary lens make up the Realme 14x 5G's dual camera configuration for photography. On the other hand, the Poco M7 Pro has a 2MP depth sensor and a 50MP wide-angle primary camera. Realme only has an 8MP sensor for selfies, while Poco has a 20MP sensor. Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know

Realme 14x vs Poco M7 Pro: Battery and processor A MediaTek Dimensity 6300 CPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage fuel the Realme 14x 5G's performance. In contrast, the Poco M7 Pro 5G contains 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra. The Poco M7 Pro 5G has a 5110mAh battery, while the Realme 14x has a 6000mAh battery that supports 45W cable charging for longer-lasting performance.

Realme 14x vs Poco M7 Pro: Price The basic models of the Realme 14x 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G start at Rs. 14999, despite having significantly different features.

