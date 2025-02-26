Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: What upgrades can you expect?

The Nothing Phone (3a) series launches next week with anticipated upgrades over the 2a. Key improvements include a triple camera system, potential Snapdragon processor, and enhanced selfie camera.

The Nothing Phone (3a) series is launching next week on March 4 globally with some much-awaited upgrades. There will probably be two devices in the series: the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. With major modifications, the Pro model is probably going to take the place of the "Plus" model from the previous year. There isn't much going on on social media to hint at the impending debut and give us a sneak peek at the features and design as we wait for the formal launch. Thus, with only a week to go until the debut, now is the ideal moment to compare what is anticipated to the Nothing Phone (2a), its predecessor.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: Display and design Nothing is anticipated to bring about any minor design modifications with the next Phone (3a) model this year. The latest generation of smartphones will include a triple camera configuration rather than the two camera seen on the Phone (2a), although they will still have a fake transparent back cover. The business has also been hinting about a new button that would work similarly to the Action button on the iPhone 16. In addition to these cosmetic modifications, the Phone (3a) will have the same 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz as the Phone (2a) model from the previous year. Expect the latest generation to have better brightness than the Phone (2a), which has a maximum brightness of 1300 nits.

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: Camera When the Nothing Phone (2a) was first released, it included two cameras: a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. With a triple camera arrangement that might include an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP primary camera, the Phone (3a) is anticipated to receive a major improvement.



The Phone (3a) will probably get an update to a 50MP selfie camera, while the Phone (2a) has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: Battery The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro Chip and up to 12GB of RAM were used to power the Nothing Phone (2a)'s performance. Nothing, however, has verified that a Snapdragon CPU would power the Phone (3a) series. Numerous international certifications have already verified that the Phone (3a) will probably be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU and may come with storage choices of 8GB or 12GB of RAM. We anticipate that the Phone (3a) will have a battery that is comparable to the Phone (2a) in terms of capacity, at 5000mAh. Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: Price At launch, the Nothing Phone (2a) cost Rs. 23999 for 8GB+128GB of storage. Given that the Phone (3a) is a mid-range series smartphone, we anticipate that it will cost about Rs. 25000. We will now have to wait another week to confirm the features and specs, but the information that was leaked gives us more optimism that there will be a major upgrade.

Latest Videos