Best smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in 2025 – Our top picks and its features

Depending on your needs, you can choose Fire-Bolt's features, Noise's clear display, Realme's long battery or boAt's sports features. Wear a mini super computer on your wrist and improve your lifestyle.

In 2025, it has become easier to buy high-tech smartwatches at budget prices. Each smartwatch in this list has unique features. Depending on your needs, you can choose Fire-Bolt's features, Noise's clear display, Realme's long battery or boAt's sports features. Wear a mini super computer on your wrist and improve your lifestyle

Noise ColorFit Pro 5: A mix of style and performance! 1.78-inch AMOLED display, clear images.

Sleep tracking, heart rate and over 100 sports modes.

Light weight, comfortable to use.

Watch face changing facility, stylish look.

Battery lasts up to 10 days on a single charge.

Realme Watch 4: Premium experience in budget! 1.8-inch square AMOLED display, clear view.

SpO2 monitoring, heart rate and exercise modes.

Battery lasts up to 12 days on a single charge.

Smart notifications and Bluetooth calling facility.

Fire-Bolt Invincible Plus: King of Features! AMOLED display, guaranteed clear vision.

Rotating crown, helps for easy use.

Over 100 sports modes, suitable for fitness enthusiasts.

4GB storage, songs can be saved.

Bluetooth calling and health monitoring features.

Battery lasts up to 7 days on a single charge.

boAt Xtend Pro: Best choice for sports lovers! Stylish design and 1.75-inch HD display.

Voice control and over 700 sports modes.

Heart rate, sleep pattern and stress level monitoring facility.

Waterproof, suitable for outdoor use.

Battery lasts up to 10 days.

Latest Videos