Best smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in 2025 – Our top picks and its features
Depending on your needs, you can choose Fire-Bolt's features, Noise's clear display, Realme's long battery or boAt's sports features. Wear a mini super computer on your wrist and improve your lifestyle.
In 2025, it has become easier to buy high-tech smartwatches at budget prices. Each smartwatch in this list has unique features. Depending on your needs, you can choose Fire-Bolt's features, Noise's clear display, Realme's long battery or boAt's sports features. Wear a mini super computer on your wrist and improve your lifestyle
Noise ColorFit Pro 5: A mix of style and performance!
- 1.78-inch AMOLED display, clear images.
- Sleep tracking, heart rate and over 100 sports modes.
- Light weight, comfortable to use.
- Watch face changing facility, stylish look.
- Battery lasts up to 10 days on a single charge.
Realme Watch 4: Premium experience in budget!
- 1.8-inch square AMOLED display, clear view.
- SpO2 monitoring, heart rate and exercise modes.
- Battery lasts up to 12 days on a single charge.
- Smart notifications and Bluetooth calling facility.
Fire-Bolt Invincible Plus: King of Features!
- AMOLED display, guaranteed clear vision.
- Rotating crown, helps for easy use.
- Over 100 sports modes, suitable for fitness enthusiasts.
- 4GB storage, songs can be saved.
- Bluetooth calling and health monitoring features.
- Battery lasts up to 7 days on a single charge.
boAt Xtend Pro: Best choice for sports lovers!
- Stylish design and 1.75-inch HD display.
- Voice control and over 700 sports modes.
- Heart rate, sleep pattern and stress level monitoring facility.
- Waterproof, suitable for outdoor use.
- Battery lasts up to 10 days.