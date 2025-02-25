Best smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in 2025 – Our top picks and its features

Depending on your needs, you can choose Fire-Bolt's features, Noise's clear display, Realme's long battery or boAt's sports features. Wear a mini super computer on your wrist and improve your lifestyle.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

In 2025, it has become easier to buy high-tech smartwatches at budget prices. Each smartwatch in this list has unique features. Depending on your needs, you can choose Fire-Bolt's features, Noise's clear display, Realme's long battery or boAt's sports features. Wear a mini super computer on your wrist and improve your lifestyle

budget 2025
article_image2

Noise ColorFit Pro 5: A mix of style and performance!

  • 1.78-inch AMOLED display, clear images.
  • Sleep tracking, heart rate and over 100 sports modes.
  • Light weight, comfortable to use.
  • Watch face changing facility, stylish look.
  • Battery lasts up to 10 days on a single charge.
article_image3

Realme Watch 4: Premium experience in budget!

  • 1.8-inch square AMOLED display, clear view.
  • SpO2 monitoring, heart rate and exercise modes.
  • Battery lasts up to 12 days on a single charge.
  • Smart notifications and Bluetooth calling facility.
article_image4

Fire-Bolt Invincible Plus: King of Features!

  • AMOLED display, guaranteed clear vision.
  • Rotating crown, helps for easy use.
  • Over 100 sports modes, suitable for fitness enthusiasts.
  • 4GB storage, songs can be saved.
  • Bluetooth calling and health monitoring features.
  • Battery lasts up to 7 days on a single charge.
article_image5

boAt Xtend Pro: Best choice for sports lovers!

  • Stylish design and 1.75-inch HD display.
  • Voice control and over 700 sports modes.
  • Heart rate, sleep pattern and stress level monitoring facility.
  • Waterproof, suitable for outdoor use.
  • Battery lasts up to 10 days.
For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nothing Phone 3a series: FIRST official look is OUT! Check expected features and price (WATCH) gcw

Nothing Phone 3a series: FIRST official look is OUT! Check expected features and price (WATCH)

iPhone 16e price in Pakistan will SHOCK YOU! Where can you buy Apple smartphone for less? gcw

iPhone 16e price in Pakistan will SHOCK YOU! Where can you buy Apple smartphone for less?

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Should you upgrade or wait for upcoming Apple smartphone? gcw

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Should you upgrade or wait for upcoming Apple smartphone?

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch soon! Check expected specifications, prices in India and more gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch soon! Check expected specifications, prices in India and more

OnePlus Watch 3's 'Meda in China' typo goes viral; Netizens react gcw

OnePlus Watch 3's 'Meda in China' typo goes viral; Netizens react

Recent Stories

Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report anr

Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more iwh

AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more

PHOTOS 51-Year-Old Malaika Arora spotted outside salon; fans call her ageless beauty RBA

PHOTOS: 51-Year-Old Malaika Arora spotted outside salon; fans call her ageless beauty

Bridal Glam: 5 must-try bridal hairstyles for your big day SRI

Bridal Glam: 5 must-try bridal hairstyles for your big day

DMK workers deface, paint black colour on Hindi words at Tamil Nadu govt offices, railway stations (WATCH)

DMK workers deface, paint black on Hindi words at TN govt offices, railway stations amid language row | WATCH

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon