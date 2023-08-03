Amazon sale: OnePlus Nord 3 to Realme Narzo 60 Pro; Top 5 deals on smartphones you can't miss

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    We have assembled a list of the top deals available this season ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023. Don't pass up some of the top offers that are being offered during the current sale.
     

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will start today at 12 pm IST for Prime members, while non-Prime members will be able to avail the deals and discounts on the upcoming sale from August 4.

    During the Great Freedom Festival in 2023, the world's largest online retailer will provide customers who pay using SBI Credit Card or EMI an additional 10% immediate discount.

    On August 8, the sale is expected to come to an end. On smartphones, computers, TVs, household appliances, and other goods, you may take advantage of the greatest and best discounts.

    Oppo F23 5G

    The recently released Oppo F23 5G will be listed for sale for Rs. 22,499 instead of its current price of Rs. 24,999. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging powers the device. It is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and runs ColorOS 13.1, an Android 13-based operating system. A 64-megapixel led triple camera is available from Oppo on the rear.

    Realme Narzo 60 Pro 

    The Realme Narzo 60 Pro, released in July 2023, is another smartphone offered for sale this year at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. The phone's MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC powers its 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 6.7-inch OLED display and a 5,000mAH battery with SuperVOOC rapid charging capabilities. The phone comes pre-installed with Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13. It has a 2-megapixel sensor in addition to a 100-megapixel main rear sensor. The 16-megapixel front camera has a sensor.

    Samsung Galaxy M13

    The Samsung Galaxy M13, which was introduced last year, will be offered at a reduced price of Rs. 9,649 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. It can be used with an exchange offer as well. A 6,000mAH battery is included in the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A 50-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor make up its triple camera system. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC powers the Samsung Galaxy M13.

    OnePlus Nord 3

    In July 2023, OnePlus Nord 3 was introduced in India. The smartphone is available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale for Rs. 32,999. For the reduced price, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The 6.74-inch AMOLED display of the OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by OxygenOS 13, which is based on Android 13. The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.
     

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

    At the most recent Galaxy Unpacked presentation in Seoul, Samsung debuted the Galaxy Z Fold 5. At the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, the most recent foldable smartphone from the South Korean tech giant would cost Rs. 1,55,999. In addition, the business is providing an exchange deal when you buy a smartphone. The cover screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the inside panel is a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex panel. It has 512GB of inbuilt storage, 12GB of RAM, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that is specifically designed for Samsung. 

