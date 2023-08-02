Redmi 12 4G vs Moto G14: Which smartphone you should buy?

Redmi 12 4G vs Moto G14: Both Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Moto G14 are new and competent budget smartphones offering a good balance of features and performance, but there are some key differences that sets them apart.

In the world of ever-evolving smartphones, especially the budget phone segment that sees influx of smartphones almost every second day, two new entrants are here to redefine the budget smartphones. The Redmi 12 4G attempts to establish its superiority with its efficient design and some powerful stats on sheet, while the Motorola G14 demands your entire attention with its amazing price-to-performance ratio.

Both the Moto G14 and the Xiaomi Redmi 12 are recent, capable budget smartphones that offer a fair combination of features and performance, but they differ in several important ways. In order to assist you in making an educated decision if you are considering purchasing one of these new low-cost smartphones, we have listed all specifications and features in detail below.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 series update: New leaks reveal key changes, features & design

DISPLAY

The Redmi 12 smartphone, which features a glass back and a plastic frame. You will receive IP53 splash and dust resistance. A fingerprint reader positioned on the side handles biometrics. The Moto G14's back panel is constructed with enticing acrylic glass material. The phone will also be offered in a vegan leather finish. With this bundle, you receive water resistance rated at IP52. This also includes a face unlock feature and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

CAMERA

With a flexible triple-camera combination with a 50MP primary, an 8MP ultrawide, and a second 2MP macro, the Redmi 12 4G further distinguishes itself from competitors. It sports an 8MP front-facing camera. The Motorola G14, not one to be outdone, enters the budget war with a powerful dual-camera setup. The phone offers remarkable clarity and sharpness even in low light thanks to a 50MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology. A 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture is included. Additionally, this has an 8MP selfie camera.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G sale date in India CONFIRMED! Check specifications, price & other details

SOFTWARE

The Xiaomi Redmi 12 4G launches with MIUI 14, an Android 13-based operating system, on the software front. On this, the business promises two major OS updates and up to three years of security patches. The Motorola G14, in comparison, runs Android 13 with a guaranteed upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security updates from the manufacturer.

BATTERY

The batteries on both phones are 5000mAh. The Redmi 12 4G supports 18W charging and the G14 supports 20W fast charging.

PRICE

The pricing of the Redmi 12 4G 4GB/128GB variation is Rs 9,999, while the cost of the 6GB/128GB model is Rs 11,499. The cost of the only 4GB + 128GB edition of the Moto G14 is Rs 9,999.

Also Read | Lava Yuva 2 with glass back finish, 90Hz display launched for Rs 6,999; Check details