iQOO Z7 Pro 5G tipped to launch soon; Here's what we know so far

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will launch in India in August. The phone is confirmed to sport a curved display. It might score the highest points on AnTuTu in its segment, according to a new leak. The Z7 Pro 5G will sport a curved display, which will be a first in the Z-series in India.

A new Z-series phone will soon be released by iQOO. The business has said that the Z7 Pro 5G would shortly go on sale in India. The previous Z7 5G and Z7s 5G, which were announced earlier this year in India, will be superseded by the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G. The corporation has officially verified a few aspects of the phone before its introduction. In India, the Z7 Pro 5G would be the first Z-series device to include a curved display.

A recent leak has made the performance unit specifications of the phone public. MediaTek Dimensity SoC will be found in the Z7 Pro 5G, claims tipper Mukul Sharma alias Stufflistings. The tipper also disclosed the phone's AnTuTu score.

As a new mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will debut in India. The precise launch date of the phone has not yet been confirmed in writing. While we wait for information on the launch date, a fresh leak has made the performance unit specifications of the Z7 Pro 5G public. According to reports, the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC would be included in the Z7 Pro 5G. The Vivo V27 5G, which debuted earlier this year in India, has the same chipset. The SoC has a max clock speed of 2.8 GHz and is based on a 4nm production technology.

The Z7 Pro 5G is expected to be the quickest device in its class, according to a stated AnTuTu score of nearly 7,00,000 points. The SoC and the AnTuTu score have not yet been validated by iQOO as of the time of writing.

However, the business has stated that the Z7 Pro 5G would have a curved display with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera at the top centre. As anticipated, the chin bezel appears to be significantly thicker than the other bezels surrounding the screen.

It has been verified that Amazon India would sell the Z7 Pro 5G. There are currently no specs available on the website. According to rumours, the Z7 Pro 5G would have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen. The premium smartphone series from iQOO in India has the same screen size. The 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate of the AMOLED panel are both supported.

Additionally, the Z7 Pro 5G will launch with both Funtouch OS 13 and Android 13 out of the box. A 4600mAh battery within the device will enable 66W FlashCharge quick charging technology. The information that has leaked indicates that the Z7 Pro will likewise include a dual-camera system on the back. There will be a 2MP macro camera in addition to a 64MP main camera sensor. The phone will include a 16MP front camera for taking selfies.

According to iQOO, the pricing range for the device's introduction in India is between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. The phone may be unveiled in August's first or second week.