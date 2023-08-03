Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poco M6 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 5; Here's what you can expect

    Poco is set to launch the Poco M6 Pro 5G smartphone in India on August 5, which will be available on Flipkart. The phone is expected to have a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD screen and a 5000mAh battery.

    Poco M6 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 5 Here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    The newest M series phone from smartphone maker Poco will go on sale in India on August 5. On August 5, at 12 p.m., the business will reveal the Poco M6 Pro 5G phone. Through Flipkart, the smartphone will be offered in the nation.

    "Unleash the Speedverse with the #POCOM6PRO5G that takes you Beyond Limits, experience the next level of speed and performance. Launching on 5th August at 12pm on Flipkart," reads a tweet by Poco India.

    According to the company's photos, the Redmi 12 5G, which was just introduced in India, looks to have a similar camera setup to the one on this phone. With a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD screen, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP53 certifications for dust and water protection, and a 5000mAh battery, it's possible that the Poco M6 Pro 5G will have similar characteristics.

    Also Read | Flipkart sale: Check out top deals on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22+ & more ahead of Independence Day

    The vibrant green colour choice for this model stands out, and further colour options, including the distinctive Poco Yellow shade, are anticipated. Up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage are anticipated options, while more affordable models are probably also available.

    In India, Poco just unveiled its first wireless earphones. The earphones, known as Poco Pods, cost RS 2,999. With the charging case, Poco Pods have a 30 hour battery life. For Android users, the gadget is pre-configured with the SBC Bluetooth codec. On the other side, Bluetooth may be used to connect the earphones for Apple iPhone users. 

    Also Read | Redmi 12 4G vs Moto G14: Which smartphone you should buy?

    The wireless range of Poco Pods is said to be 10 metres. The earbuds are supposed to take up to 1.5 hours to completely charge on the charging front. It is still unknown if the casing features a micro USB connector or a USB-C port.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Redmi 12 4G vs Motorola G14 Which smartphone you should buy gcw

    Redmi 12 4G vs Moto G14: Which smartphone you should buy?

    Apple iPhone 15 series update New leaks reveal key changes features design gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series update: New leaks reveal key changes, features & design

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G sale date in India CONFIRMED Check specifications price other details gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G sale date in India CONFIRMED! Check specifications, price & other details

    Lava Yuva 2 with glass back finish 90Hz display launched for Rs 6999 Check details gcw

    Lava Yuva 2 with glass back finish, 90Hz display launched for Rs 6,999; Check details

    Oppo introduces 4G version of Oppo A78 priced at Rs 17499 Check specs other details gcw

    Oppo introduces 4G version of Oppo A78, priced at Rs 17,499; Check specs & other details

    Recent Stories

    Sania Mirza Shoaib Maliks divorce rumours reignite after Malik changes Instagram bio ADC

    Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumours reignite after Malik changes Instagram bio

    Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha chairman invites floor leaders to discuss over Manipur violence AJR

    Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha chairman invites floor leaders to discuss over Manipur violence

    OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Lord Shiva's messenger in satirical comedy film vma

    OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Lord Shiva's messenger in satirical comedy film

    LOC ceasefire: 75 Kashmir villages turning into tourist hubs

    LOC ceasefire: 75 Kashmir villages turning into tourist hubs

    Ooty to Kodaikanal: Breathtaking hill-stations of Tamil Nadu ATG EAI

    Ooty to Kodaikanal: Breathtaking hill-stations of Tamil Nadu

    Recent Videos

    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon