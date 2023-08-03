Poco M6 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 5; Here's what you can expect

Poco is set to launch the Poco M6 Pro 5G smartphone in India on August 5, which will be available on Flipkart. The phone is expected to have a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD screen and a 5000mAh battery.

"Unleash the Speedverse with the #POCOM6PRO5G that takes you Beyond Limits, experience the next level of speed and performance. Launching on 5th August at 12pm on Flipkart," reads a tweet by Poco India.

According to the company's photos, the Redmi 12 5G, which was just introduced in India, looks to have a similar camera setup to the one on this phone. With a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD screen, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP53 certifications for dust and water protection, and a 5000mAh battery, it's possible that the Poco M6 Pro 5G will have similar characteristics.

The vibrant green colour choice for this model stands out, and further colour options, including the distinctive Poco Yellow shade, are anticipated. Up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage are anticipated options, while more affordable models are probably also available.

In India, Poco just unveiled its first wireless earphones. The earphones, known as Poco Pods, cost RS 2,999. With the charging case, Poco Pods have a 30 hour battery life. For Android users, the gadget is pre-configured with the SBC Bluetooth codec. On the other side, Bluetooth may be used to connect the earphones for Apple iPhone users.

The wireless range of Poco Pods is said to be 10 metres. The earbuds are supposed to take up to 1.5 hours to completely charge on the charging front. It is still unknown if the casing features a micro USB connector or a USB-C port.